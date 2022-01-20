iShares MSCI Norway ETF (BATS:ENOR) Stock Position Cut by HAP Trading LLC

HAP Trading LLC lessened its stake in iShares MSCI Norway ETF (BATS:ENOR) by 29.1% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 13,072 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,370 shares during the period. HAP Trading LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI Norway ETF were worth $377,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its holdings in iShares MSCI Norway ETF by 47.9% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 5,339 shares of the company’s stock valued at $152,000 after acquiring an additional 1,730 shares during the last quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. acquired a new stake in iShares MSCI Norway ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $152,000. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in iShares MSCI Norway ETF by 6.6% in the 3rd quarter. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. now owns 12,489 shares of the company’s stock valued at $360,000 after acquiring an additional 778 shares during the last quarter. NorthCoast Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in iShares MSCI Norway ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $366,000. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its holdings in iShares MSCI Norway ETF by 11.6% in the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 24,009 shares of the company’s stock valued at $681,000 after acquiring an additional 2,495 shares during the last quarter.

Get iShares MSCI Norway ETF alerts:

ENOR stock opened at $29.47 on Thursday. iShares MSCI Norway ETF has a one year low of $13.16 and a one year high of $28.33. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $29.17 and a two-hundred day moving average of $29.21.

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ENOR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares MSCI Norway ETF (BATS:ENOR).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares MSCI Norway ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares MSCI Norway ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.