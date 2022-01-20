iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF (NASDAQ:IBB) Shares Sold by Mine & Arao Wealth Creation & Management LLC.

Mine & Arao Wealth Creation & Management LLC. lowered its holdings in iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF (NASDAQ:IBB) by 12.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,050 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 150 shares during the period. Mine & Arao Wealth Creation & Management LLC.’s holdings in iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF were worth $170,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Blue Fin Capital Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF by 13.9% in the third quarter. Blue Fin Capital Inc. now owns 12,316 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,991,000 after buying an additional 1,504 shares during the period. Barclays PLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF by 25.9% in the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 1,626,817 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $263,024,000 after buying an additional 334,719 shares during the period. Calton & Associates Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF by 29.1% in the third quarter. Calton & Associates Inc. now owns 5,413 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $875,000 after buying an additional 1,219 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF by 1.3% in the third quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 188,500 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $30,476,000 after buying an additional 2,379 shares during the period. Finally, SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF by 9.8% in the second quarter. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,971 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $486,000 after buying an additional 266 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 66.44% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:IBB traded up $1.97 during trading on Thursday, reaching $133.80. The stock had a trading volume of 58,100 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,207,835. iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF has a 52 week low of $131.77 and a 52 week high of $177.37. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $149.53 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $159.67.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 17th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 14th were paid a $0.041 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, December 13th. This represents a $0.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.12%.

iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF Profile

iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the NASDAQ Biotechnology Index (the Index). The Index contains securities of NASDAQ listed companies that are classified according to the Industry Classification Benchmark as either biotechnology or pharmaceuticals, which also meet other eligibility criteria determined by NASDAQ.

