iShares Residential Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:REZ) Shares Sold by Keeley Teton Advisors LLC

Keeley Teton Advisors LLC lowered its holdings in iShares Residential Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:REZ) by 0.2% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 67,769 shares of the company’s stock after selling 129 shares during the quarter. Keeley Teton Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares Residential Real Estate ETF were worth $5,799,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Advisors Preferred LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Residential Real Estate ETF in the third quarter worth $36,000. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd acquired a new stake in iShares Residential Real Estate ETF during the second quarter valued at $41,000. Derby & Company Inc. grew its position in iShares Residential Real Estate ETF by 4.5% during the second quarter. Derby & Company Inc. now owns 11,708 shares of the company’s stock valued at $976,000 after buying an additional 504 shares during the period. Concourse Financial Group Securities Inc. grew its position in iShares Residential Real Estate ETF by 810.6% during the third quarter. Concourse Financial Group Securities Inc. now owns 601 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,000 after buying an additional 535 shares during the period. Finally, GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC grew its position in iShares Residential Real Estate ETF by 250.6% during the third quarter. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC now owns 824 shares of the company’s stock valued at $71,000 after buying an additional 589 shares during the period.

REZ stock traded up $0.58 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $94.10. 2,333 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 123,355. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $94.21 and its 200-day simple moving average is $90.90. iShares Residential Real Estate ETF has a 1-year low of $66.50 and a 1-year high of $98.89.

