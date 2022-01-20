iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWO) Shares Acquired by Haverford Trust Co

Haverford Trust Co boosted its holdings in iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWO) by 5.8% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 8,199 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 446 shares during the period. Haverford Trust Co’s holdings in iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF were worth $2,407,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF by 10.9% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,739,592 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,165,592,000 after acquiring an additional 366,114 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF by 3.6% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 2,967,503 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $924,941,000 after purchasing an additional 102,256 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF by 3.0% during the 3rd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 2,173,282 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $638,054,000 after purchasing an additional 63,680 shares during the last quarter. TIAA FSB boosted its stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF by 3.9% during the 3rd quarter. TIAA FSB now owns 1,644,847 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $482,910,000 after purchasing an additional 62,430 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund boosted its stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF by 6.1% during the 3rd quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 1,582,000 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $464,459,000 after purchasing an additional 91,000 shares during the last quarter.

iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF stock opened at $256.66 on Thursday. iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF has a 12-month low of $256.42 and a 12-month high of $339.91. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $292.11 and its two-hundred day moving average is $298.64.

iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Russell 2000 Growth Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the small-capitalization growth sector of the United States equity market.

