iShares S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume

iShares S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV) saw strong trading volume on Tuesday . 849,158 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 88% from the previous session’s volume of 7,232,650 shares.The stock last traded at $459.21 and had previously closed at $466.75.

The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $468.35 and a 200-day moving average price of $453.95.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of IVV. Samalin Investment Counsel LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at about $30,000. Powell Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $47,000. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF by 147.9% during the 3rd quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 119 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,000 after purchasing an additional 71 shares during the last quarter. Herold Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at about $55,000. Finally, Field & Main Bank bought a new position in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $68,000.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

