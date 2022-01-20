Ivanhoe Mines (OTCMKTS:IVPAF) PT Raised to C$13.00 at Raymond James

Ivanhoe Mines (OTCMKTS:IVPAF) had its target price raised by analysts at Raymond James from C$12.50 to C$13.00 in a report issued on Tuesday, The Fly reports.

A number of other equities research analysts have also weighed in on IVPAF. lifted their price objective on Ivanhoe Mines from C$11.50 to C$13.50 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 16th. Citigroup started coverage on Ivanhoe Mines in a research report on Thursday, September 23rd. They set a “neutral” rating and a $9.00 price objective for the company. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on Ivanhoe Mines from C$10.00 to C$12.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 16th. Finally, Scotiabank upped their price objective on Ivanhoe Mines from C$11.00 to C$12.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 12th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Ivanhoe Mines has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $12.29.

Get Ivanhoe Mines alerts:

Shares of OTCMKTS IVPAF opened at $9.55 on Tuesday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $8.11 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $7.64. Ivanhoe Mines has a 52 week low of $4.64 and a 52 week high of $10.27.

Ivanhoe Mines Ltd. is a mining development company, which engages in the exploration and development of mineral properties. Its projects include Platreef Project, Kamao-Kakila Project, Western Foreland Project, and Kipushi Project. The company was founded by Robert Martin Friedland and William Beckwith Hayden on April 29, 1993 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

Read More: What is meant by a buy rating?

Receive News & Ratings for Ivanhoe Mines Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ivanhoe Mines and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.