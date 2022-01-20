J.W. Mays, Inc. (NASDAQ:MAYS) Short Interest Update

J.W. Mays, Inc. (NASDAQ:MAYS) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest in the month of December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 2,100 shares, a decrease of 22.2% from the December 15th total of 2,700 shares. Currently, 0.5% of the shares of the company are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 1,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.2 days.

MAYS traded up $0.91 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $40.91. 720 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 452. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $39.31. J.W. Mays has a 1-year low of $25.90 and a 1-year high of $45.50. The company has a current ratio of 2.30, a quick ratio of 2.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. The company has a market cap of $82.64 million, a P/E ratio of 181.83 and a beta of -0.19.

J.W. Mays (NASDAQ:MAYS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 21st. The financial services provider reported $0.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $5.17 million during the quarter. J.W. Mays had a net margin of 2.07% and a return on equity of 0.79%.

Separately, TheStreet raised J.W. Mays from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 21st.

In related news, major shareholder Enterprises Corp. Gailoyd purchased 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 7th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $42.00 per share, with a total value of $210,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 32.85% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in J.W. Mays stock. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of J.W. Mays, Inc. (NASDAQ:MAYS) by 50.8% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,503 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 506 shares during the quarter. BlackRock Inc. owned about 0.07% of J.W. Mays worth $55,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. 3.35% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

J.W. Mays Company Profile

J.W. Mays, Inc engages in the operation of commercial real estate properties. The company was founded by Joe Weinstein in 1924 and is headquartered in Brooklyn, NY.

