Jack Henry & Associates, Inc. (NASDAQ:JKHY) Stock Position Lowered by NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V.

NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. lessened its position in Jack Henry & Associates, Inc. (NASDAQ:JKHY) by 51.4% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 3,077 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 3,252 shares during the period. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V.’s holdings in Jack Henry & Associates were worth $505,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Seeyond raised its stake in shares of Jack Henry & Associates by 0.4% in the 2nd quarter. Seeyond now owns 12,870 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,104,000 after buying an additional 57 shares in the last quarter. Cardinal Capital Management raised its position in shares of Jack Henry & Associates by 0.4% during the third quarter. Cardinal Capital Management now owns 13,628 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,236,000 after purchasing an additional 59 shares during the period. TrinityPoint Wealth LLC raised its position in shares of Jack Henry & Associates by 2.5% during the second quarter. TrinityPoint Wealth LLC now owns 2,504 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $409,000 after purchasing an additional 62 shares during the period. Legacy Financial Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of Jack Henry & Associates by 2.9% during the third quarter. Legacy Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 2,214 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $363,000 after purchasing an additional 62 shares during the period. Finally, IFP Advisors Inc raised its position in shares of Jack Henry & Associates by 2.8% during the third quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 2,306 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $379,000 after purchasing an additional 63 shares during the period. 89.17% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Jack Henry & Associates alerts:

NASDAQ:JKHY opened at $166.42 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.61, a PEG ratio of 2.51 and a beta of 0.62. Jack Henry & Associates, Inc. has a 1-year low of $141.65 and a 1-year high of $179.98. The company has a current ratio of 1.14, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $161.61 and its 200 day moving average price is $167.12.

Jack Henry & Associates (NASDAQ:JKHY) last issued its earnings results on Monday, November 8th. The technology company reported $1.38 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.32 by $0.06. Jack Henry & Associates had a return on equity of 23.13% and a net margin of 17.96%. The firm had revenue of $488.10 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $489.98 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.19 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 8.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts forecast that Jack Henry & Associates, Inc. will post 4.7 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 23rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 3rd were paid a $0.46 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 2nd. This represents a $1.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.11%. Jack Henry & Associates’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 42.69%.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on JKHY. Stephens began coverage on Jack Henry & Associates in a research report on Thursday, November 18th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $165.00 target price on the stock. Raymond James lowered Jack Henry & Associates from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 15th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on Jack Henry & Associates from $170.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 10th. Finally, UBS Group assumed coverage on Jack Henry & Associates in a research report on Wednesday, November 17th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $162.00 price target on the stock. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $176.75.

Jack Henry & Associates Profile

Jack Henry & Associates, Inc engages in the provision of technology solutions and payment processing services primarily for financial services organizations. It operates through the following segments: Core, Payments, Complementary, and Corporate and Other. The Core segment focuses on core information processing platforms to banks and credit unions, which consist of integrated applications required to process deposit, loan, and general ledger transactions, and maintain centralized customer or member information.

See Also: What is a SEC Filing?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding JKHY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Jack Henry & Associates, Inc. (NASDAQ:JKHY).

Receive News & Ratings for Jack Henry & Associates Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Jack Henry & Associates and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.