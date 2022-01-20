Jacobs Engineering Group Inc. (NYSE:J) Position Boosted by KBC Group NV

KBC Group NV increased its holdings in shares of Jacobs Engineering Group Inc. (NYSE:J) by 6.8% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 17,323 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,110 shares during the period. KBC Group NV’s holdings in Jacobs Engineering Group were worth $2,296,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in J. Trustcore Financial Services LLC increased its stake in shares of Jacobs Engineering Group by 310.0% in the third quarter. Trustcore Financial Services LLC now owns 205 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 155 shares during the period. Oakworth Capital Inc. acquired a new position in Jacobs Engineering Group in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $30,000. Berman Capital Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Jacobs Engineering Group by 170.1% in the 3rd quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 289 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 182 shares during the period. Old North State Trust LLC lifted its position in Jacobs Engineering Group by 116.2% in the 3rd quarter. Old North State Trust LLC now owns 320 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after buying an additional 172 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wolff Wiese Magana LLC purchased a new stake in Jacobs Engineering Group in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $48,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.66% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on J. Raymond James began coverage on shares of Jacobs Engineering Group in a report on Thursday, November 18th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $170.00 price target on the stock. Barclays raised their price target on shares of Jacobs Engineering Group from $150.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, December 17th. Robert W. Baird raised their price target on shares of Jacobs Engineering Group from $145.00 to $161.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 24th. Citigroup raised their price target on shares of Jacobs Engineering Group from $165.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 24th. Finally, Berenberg Bank lowered shares of Jacobs Engineering Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 6th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Jacobs Engineering Group currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $162.89.

In related news, CEO Steven J. Demetriou sold 98,739 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $145.76, for a total transaction of $14,392,196.64. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, CFO Kevin C. Berryman sold 73,685 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $145.74, for a total transaction of $10,738,851.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 1.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of Jacobs Engineering Group stock opened at $128.98 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $16.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 40.31, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.48 and a beta of 0.80. Jacobs Engineering Group Inc. has a twelve month low of $100.05 and a twelve month high of $149.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a quick ratio of 1.34 and a current ratio of 1.34. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $140.08 and its 200-day simple moving average is $136.67.

Jacobs Engineering Group (NYSE:J) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 23rd. The company reported $1.58 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.57 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $3.59 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.80 billion. Jacobs Engineering Group had a net margin of 3.38% and a return on equity of 13.57%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.63 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that Jacobs Engineering Group Inc. will post 7.11 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Jacobs Engineering Group, Inc engages in the provision of a diverse range of technical, professional, and construction services to industrial, commercial, and governmental clients. The firm operates through Critical Mission Solutions, and People & Places Solutions segments. The Critical Mission Solutions provides a full spectrum of cyber, data analytics, systems and software application integration and consulting services.

