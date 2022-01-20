JAKKS Pacific, Inc. (NASDAQ:JAKK) CEO Sells $32,201.74 in Stock

JAKKS Pacific, Inc. (NASDAQ:JAKK) CEO Stephen G. Berman sold 3,574 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.01, for a total transaction of $32,201.74. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink.

JAKK stock opened at $8.87 on Thursday. JAKKS Pacific, Inc. has a 52-week low of $5.83 and a 52-week high of $15.54. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $10.41 and its 200-day simple moving average is $11.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.54, a current ratio of 1.51 and a quick ratio of 1.11. The firm has a market capitalization of $84.29 million, a P/E ratio of -1.62 and a beta of 2.65.

JAKKS Pacific (NASDAQ:JAKK) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The company reported $3.76 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.36 by $0.40. JAKKS Pacific had a negative net margin of 2.70% and a positive return on equity of 115.58%. The business had revenue of $236.96 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $262.30 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $4.76 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that JAKKS Pacific, Inc. will post 0.3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of JAKKS Pacific from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $12.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, December 28th.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in JAKK. Benefit Street Partners LLC increased its stake in JAKKS Pacific by 372.6% in the 3rd quarter. Benefit Street Partners LLC now owns 1,356,640 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,117,000 after buying an additional 1,069,600 shares during the period. Spark Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in JAKKS Pacific in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $2,509,000. Huber Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in JAKKS Pacific in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $1,805,000. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund acquired a new position in JAKKS Pacific in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $1,630,000. Finally, Two Sigma Advisers LP increased its stake in JAKKS Pacific by 624.1% in the 3rd quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 133,660 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,588,000 after buying an additional 115,200 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 56.61% of the company’s stock.

JAKKS Pacific Company Profile

JAKKS Pacific, Inc engages in the design, development, and sale of toys, consumables, electronics, kids indoor and outdoor furniture, and other consumer products. It operates through the following business segments: Toys and Consumer Products and Halloween. The Toys and Consumer Products segment includes action figures, vehicles, play sets, plush products, dolls, electronic products, construction toys, infant and pre-school toys, child-sized and hand held role play toys and everyday costume play, foot to floor ride-on vehicles, wagons, novelty toys, seasonal and outdoor products, kids indoor and outdoor furniture, and related products, and makeup and skincare products.

