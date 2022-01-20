Janus International Group, Inc. (NYSE:JBI) Expected to Post Earnings of $0.08 Per Share

Equities analysts expect Janus International Group, Inc. (NYSE:JBI) to post $0.08 earnings per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have made estimates for Janus International Group’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.08 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.07. The business is expected to report its next quarterly earnings report on Tuesday, February 8th.

On average, analysts expect that Janus International Group will report full-year earnings of $0.41 per share for the current year. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the firm will post earnings of $0.61 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.57 to $0.65. Zacks’ EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow Janus International Group.

Janus International Group (NYSE:JBI) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 9th. The company reported $0.11 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.13 by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $187.79 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $175.40 million.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on JBI. Stifel Nicolaus began coverage on Janus International Group in a research note on Wednesday, December 8th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $17.00 price objective for the company. Morgan Stanley started coverage on Janus International Group in a research note on Thursday, September 30th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $14.00 price objective for the company. KeyCorp decreased their target price on Janus International Group from $18.00 to $17.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 10th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Janus International Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 12th. Finally, UBS Group started coverage on Janus International Group in a research report on Tuesday, December 7th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $14.00 target price on the stock. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $15.50.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Wasatch Advisors Inc. raised its position in Janus International Group by 20.8% during the third quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. now owns 11,131,295 shares of the company’s stock valued at $136,247,000 after purchasing an additional 1,918,409 shares during the period. Cramer Rosenthal Mcglynn LLC purchased a new stake in Janus International Group during the third quarter valued at approximately $41,547,000. Luxor Capital Group LP purchased a new stake in Janus International Group during the second quarter valued at approximately $44,770,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN purchased a new stake in Janus International Group during the second quarter valued at approximately $44,087,000. Finally, Neuberger Berman Group LLC purchased a new stake in Janus International Group during the second quarter valued at approximately $37,033,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.74% of the company’s stock.

NYSE JBI opened at $10.79 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 1.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.43. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $12.27 and a 200-day moving average price of $13.08. Janus International Group has a twelve month low of $10.30 and a twelve month high of $15.94.

Janus International Group, LLC designs, manufactures, and installs steel roll-up doors and building components for self-storage, industrial, and commercial door dealer markets. Its products include self-storage doors, wind load self-storage doors, and swing doors; interior hallway systems and locker systems; commercial roll up doors, including tension holding devices, spiral torque tubes, and adjustment in bracket systems; relocatable storage containers and movable additional storage structures; electronic locks, overlocks, and monitoring products for roll-up doors; and options, such as vision panels, insulation materials, upgrade repair kits, pantheon operators, and hoist operators.

