Japan Steel Works (OTCMKTS:JPSWY) Sets New 12-Month High at $17.99

The Japan Steel Works, Ltd. (OTCMKTS:JPSWY)’s share price reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $17.99 and last traded at $17.99, with a volume of 5 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $16.54.

Separately, Mizuho assumed coverage on shares of Japan Steel Works in a research report on Tuesday, December 21st. They issued a “buy” rating for the company.

The stock’s fifty day moving average is $15.30 and its two-hundred day moving average is $13.61. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.49 and a beta of 0.98.

The Japan Steel Works Ltd. engages in the manufacture and sale of steel products and industrial machineries. It operates through the following business segments: Steel & Energy Products, Industrial Machinery Products, and Others. The Steel & Energy Products segment provides electric and nuclear products, pressure vessels for refining petroleum, clad steel plates and steel pipes, and wind power generation equipment.

