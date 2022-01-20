Jasper Therapeutics (NASDAQ:JSPR) Rating Increased to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Jasper Therapeutics (NASDAQ:JSPR) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report issued on Thursday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Jasper Therapeutics Inc., a biotechnology company focused on hematopoietic cell transplant therapies. Jasper Therapeutics Inc., formerly known as Amplitude Healthcare Acquisition Corporation, is based in REDWOOD CITY, Calif. “

Several other equities analysts have also weighed in on JSPR. Credit Suisse Group began coverage on Jasper Therapeutics in a report on Monday, November 8th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $15.00 price objective for the company. William Blair assumed coverage on Jasper Therapeutics in a report on Thursday, October 21st. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. Oppenheimer began coverage on Jasper Therapeutics in a research report on Tuesday, October 12th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $21.00 price target on the stock. Finally, BMO Capital Markets started coverage on shares of Jasper Therapeutics in a report on Wednesday, October 20th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $19.00 price objective for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Jasper Therapeutics has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $18.33.

Shares of NASDAQ JSPR opened at $5.14 on Thursday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $8.04. Jasper Therapeutics has a 12 month low of $5.00 and a 12 month high of $18.88.

Jasper Therapeutics (NASDAQ:JSPR) last issued its earnings results on Friday, November 12th. The company reported ($2.03) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.28) by ($1.75). On average, research analysts anticipate that Jasper Therapeutics will post -3.14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in JSPR. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al purchased a new position in Jasper Therapeutics in the third quarter valued at $205,000. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new position in Jasper Therapeutics in the third quarter valued at $267,000. Morgan Stanley purchased a new position in Jasper Therapeutics in the third quarter valued at $1,117,000. Citadel Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Jasper Therapeutics during the third quarter worth about $29,215,000. Finally, Abingworth LLP purchased a new stake in shares of Jasper Therapeutics during the third quarter worth about $58,030,000. 81.64% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Jasper Therapeutics Company Profile

Amplitude Healthcare Acquisition Corporation entered into a definitive business combination agreement with Jasper Therapeutics Inc

