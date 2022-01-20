Jazz Pharmaceuticals plc (NASDAQ:JAZZ) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $863.77 Million

Equities analysts predict that Jazz Pharmaceuticals plc (NASDAQ:JAZZ) will post $863.77 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Seven analysts have issued estimates for Jazz Pharmaceuticals’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $852.75 million to $877.35 million. Jazz Pharmaceuticals posted sales of $665.52 million during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 29.8%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next earnings results on Tuesday, February 22nd.

On average, analysts expect that Jazz Pharmaceuticals will report full-year sales of $3.06 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $3.05 billion to $3.07 billion. For the next year, analysts forecast that the firm will report sales of $3.65 billion, with estimates ranging from $3.53 billion to $3.80 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover Jazz Pharmaceuticals.

Jazz Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:JAZZ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 9th. The specialty pharmaceutical company reported $4.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.60 by $1.60. Jazz Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 5.62% and a positive return on equity of 21.43%. The company had revenue of $838.12 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $829.98 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $3.86 EPS.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on JAZZ shares. SVB Leerink lowered their target price on shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals from $230.00 to $200.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, December 20th. Citigroup started coverage on shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals in a report on Tuesday, October 5th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $200.00 target price on the stock. Needham & Company LLC lowered their target price on shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals from $220.00 to $215.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, December 17th. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals from $176.00 to $174.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 8th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals in a report on Thursday, November 18th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $207.86.

In related news, CEO Bruce C. Cozadd sold 6,748 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $122.66, for a total value of $827,709.68. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Finbar Larkin sold 197 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $135.79, for a total transaction of $26,750.63. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 16,666 shares of company stock valued at $2,159,471. Company insiders own 4.30% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in Jazz Pharmaceuticals by 1.6% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,258,765 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $814,952,000 after purchasing an additional 96,189 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in Jazz Pharmaceuticals by 8.8% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,483,479 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $974,084,000 after purchasing an additional 443,420 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in Jazz Pharmaceuticals by 50.4% during the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,884,972 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $512,487,000 after buying an additional 967,343 shares during the period. State Street Corp grew its stake in Jazz Pharmaceuticals by 9.0% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,399,063 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $426,170,000 after buying an additional 197,752 shares during the period. Finally, Wellington Management Group LLP grew its stake in Jazz Pharmaceuticals by 28.7% during the third quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 2,163,028 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $281,648,000 after buying an additional 482,295 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.42% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:JAZZ opened at $140.64 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $8.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -55.15, a PEG ratio of 0.71 and a beta of 0.95. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $130.48 and its 200-day simple moving average is $140.62. The company has a quick ratio of 2.03, a current ratio of 3.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.59. Jazz Pharmaceuticals has a fifty-two week low of $117.64 and a fifty-two week high of $189.00.

Jazz Pharmaceuticals Plc operates as a biopharmaceutical company, which focuses on the identification, development and commercialization of pharmaceutical products in the areas of narcolepsy, oncology, pain and psychiatry. Its product portfolio includes: Xyrem, Xywav, Sunosi, Erwinaze, Vyxeos, Defitelio, and Zepzelca.

