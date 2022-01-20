JCDecaux (EPA:DEC) Given a €21.20 Price Target at The Goldman Sachs Group

JCDecaux (EPA:DEC) has been given a €21.20 ($24.09) price objective by research analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group in a report released on Thursday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The Goldman Sachs Group’s price objective would indicate a potential downside of 3.81% from the company’s current price.

DEC has been the topic of several other reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €23.60 ($26.82) target price on shares of JCDecaux in a research report on Thursday, January 13th. Barclays set a €23.80 ($27.05) price target on shares of JCDecaux in a report on Friday, December 10th. Finally, UBS Group set a €16.40 ($18.64) price target on shares of JCDecaux in a report on Tuesday, November 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of €22.50 ($25.57).

Get JCDecaux alerts:

Shares of EPA DEC traded down €0.18 ($0.20) during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting €22.04 ($25.05). 53,849 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 205,577. The company’s 50-day moving average is €22.95 and its two-hundred day moving average is €23.01. JCDecaux has a 1 year low of €27.02 ($30.70) and a 1 year high of €36.90 ($41.93).

JCDecaux SA engages in the outdoor advertising activities worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Street Furniture, Transport, and Billboard. The Street Furniture segment is involved in advertising in shopping malls; renting of street furniture; selling and renting of equipment; and the provision of cleaning, maintenance, and other activities.

See Also: How much money do you need to begin day trading?



Receive News & Ratings for JCDecaux Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for JCDecaux and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.