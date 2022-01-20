Jefferies Financial Group Analysts Give Enel (BIT:ENEL) a €7.20 Price Target

Enel (BIT:ENEL) has been assigned a €7.20 ($8.18) price objective by equities researchers at Jefferies Financial Group in a report released on Tuesday, Borsen Zeitung reports.

ENEL has been the subject of a number of other reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €8.50 ($9.66) price objective on shares of Enel in a report on Thursday, November 25th. Credit Suisse Group set a €9.20 ($10.45) price objective on shares of Enel in a research report on Tuesday, January 4th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a €10.50 ($11.93) price target on shares of Enel in a research report on Monday. Kepler Capital Markets set a €9.20 ($10.45) price target on shares of Enel in a research report on Friday, December 10th. Finally, Barclays set a €9.70 ($11.02) price objective on shares of Enel in a research note on Thursday, November 25th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, Enel currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of €9.08 ($10.32).

Enel has a one year low of €4.16 ($4.73) and a one year high of €5.59 ($6.35).

Enel SpA, together with its subsidiaries, operates in the electricity and gas sectors worldwide. The company generates, transmits, distributes, purchases, transports, and sells electricity; transports and markets natural gas; supplies LNG; and designs, develops, constructs, operates, manages, and maintains generation plants and transmission grids.

