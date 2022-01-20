Jefferies Financial Group Weighs in on Wells Fargo & Company’s FY2022 Earnings (NYSE:WFC)

Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC) – Analysts at Jefferies Financial Group lowered their FY2022 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Wells Fargo & Company in a note issued to investors on Monday, January 17th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst K. Usdin now anticipates that the financial services provider will earn $4.10 per share for the year, down from their previous estimate of $4.15. Jefferies Financial Group has a “Buy” rating and a $57.00 price target on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Wells Fargo & Company’s Q4 2022 earnings at $1.11 EPS.

Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC) last posted its earnings results on Friday, January 14th. The financial services provider reported $1.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.09 by $0.29. Wells Fargo & Company had a net margin of 26.43% and a return on equity of 12.73%. The company had revenue of $20.86 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $18.61 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.64 earnings per share. Wells Fargo & Company’s quarterly revenue was up 12.8% compared to the same quarter last year.

WFC has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Piper Sandler raised shares of Wells Fargo & Company from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $50.00 to $64.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 12th. Morgan Stanley raised shares of Wells Fargo & Company from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $61.00 price target for the company in a report on Monday, December 6th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upped their target price on shares of Wells Fargo & Company from $57.00 to $67.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday. The Goldman Sachs Group reissued a “hold” rating and set a $56.00 price target on shares of Wells Fargo & Company in a research report on Friday, January 14th. Finally, Argus boosted their price target on shares of Wells Fargo & Company from $55.00 to $65.00 in a research report on Tuesday. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $55.35.

WFC stock opened at $55.57 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 0.82 and a quick ratio of 0.80. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $50.71 and a 200 day moving average price of $48.45. Wells Fargo & Company has a fifty-two week low of $29.68 and a fifty-two week high of $58.87. The stock has a market capitalization of $228.19 billion, a PE ratio of 11.16, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.50 and a beta of 1.30.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 1st. Investors of record on Friday, November 5th were given a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.44%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 4th. Wells Fargo & Company’s payout ratio is currently 16.06%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in Wells Fargo & Company by 1.9% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 333,351,225 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $15,097,477,000 after acquiring an additional 6,093,261 shares during the period. FMR LLC grew its stake in Wells Fargo & Company by 13.3% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 187,762,531 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $8,503,764,000 after acquiring an additional 22,104,223 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its stake in Wells Fargo & Company by 1.7% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 178,966,751 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $8,105,404,000 after acquiring an additional 2,941,017 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its stake in Wells Fargo & Company by 5.0% during the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 135,414,977 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $6,132,944,000 after acquiring an additional 6,424,515 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Wells Fargo & Company by 3.0% in the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 66,036,650 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,056,547,000 after buying an additional 1,916,314 shares in the last quarter. 69.47% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Wells Fargo & Co is a diversified, community-based financial services company. It is engaged in the provision of banking, insurance, investments, mortgage, and consumer and commercial finance. It firm operates through the following segments: Community Banking, Wholesale Banking, Wealth & Investment Management, and Other.

