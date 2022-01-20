JetBlue Airways Co. (NASDAQ:JBLU) CEO Robin Hayes Sells 1,000 Shares

JetBlue Airways Co. (NASDAQ:JBLU) CEO Robin Hayes sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.68, for a total transaction of $14,680.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

Robin Hayes also recently made the following trade(s):

Get JetBlue Airways alerts:

On Monday, January 3rd, Robin Hayes sold 1,000 shares of JetBlue Airways stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.31, for a total transaction of $14,310.00.

On Wednesday, December 15th, Robin Hayes sold 1,000 shares of JetBlue Airways stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.98, for a total value of $13,980.00.

On Wednesday, December 1st, Robin Hayes sold 1,000 shares of JetBlue Airways stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.75, for a total value of $13,750.00.

On Monday, November 15th, Robin Hayes sold 1,000 shares of JetBlue Airways stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.30, for a total value of $15,300.00.

On Monday, November 1st, Robin Hayes sold 1,000 shares of JetBlue Airways stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.02, for a total value of $14,020.00.

Shares of NASDAQ JBLU traded down $0.32 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $14.40. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 5,188,956 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,365,315. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a current ratio of 1.03. JetBlue Airways Co. has a 1-year low of $12.86 and a 1-year high of $21.96. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $14.41 and a two-hundred day moving average of $14.98. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.58 billion, a P/E ratio of -9.47 and a beta of 1.49.

JetBlue Airways (NASDAQ:JBLU) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 25th. The transportation company reported ($0.12) EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.18) by $0.06. JetBlue Airways had a negative net margin of 8.92% and a negative return on equity of 29.71%. The business had revenue of $1.97 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.93 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($1.75) earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 300.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that JetBlue Airways Co. will post -2.63 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of JBLU. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. acquired a new position in JetBlue Airways in the 3rd quarter valued at about $31,000. Herold Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of JetBlue Airways in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $32,000. West Branch Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of JetBlue Airways during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Dark Forest Capital Management LP raised its position in shares of JetBlue Airways by 4,859.2% during the 3rd quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP now owns 3,521 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $54,000 after acquiring an additional 3,450 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Activest Wealth Management acquired a new stake in shares of JetBlue Airways during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $57,000. Institutional investors own 76.21% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have issued reports on JBLU shares. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on JetBlue Airways from $28.00 to $23.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 11th. Exane BNP Paribas raised shares of JetBlue Airways from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $17.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 17th. Barclays reduced their price objective on shares of JetBlue Airways from $20.00 to $17.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, January 14th. BNP Paribas upgraded shares of JetBlue Airways from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $17.00 price target for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 17th. Finally, MKM Partners lowered shares of JetBlue Airways from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $13.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Monday, January 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $19.29.

JetBlue Airways Company Profile

JetBlue Airways Corp. provides air transportation services. It carries more than 30 million customers a year to 86 cities in the U.S., Caribbean, and Latin America with an average of 850 daily flights. The firm offers flights and tickets to more than 82 destinations, with accommodations such as free TV, free snacks, and most legroom.

Further Reading: What is Cost of Goods Sold (COGS)?

Receive News & Ratings for JetBlue Airways Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for JetBlue Airways and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.