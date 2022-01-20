Jiangxi Copper (OTCMKTS:JIXAY) Stock Price Up 11.2%

Jiangxi Copper Company Limited (OTCMKTS:JIXAY) rose 11.2% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $69.82 and last traded at $69.82. Approximately 100 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 70% from the average daily volume of 329 shares. The stock had previously closed at $62.79.

The company’s 50 day moving average is $76.01 and its 200-day moving average is $78.82.

About Jiangxi Copper (OTCMKTS:JIXAY)

Jiangxi Copper Company Limited engages in exploring, mining, smelting, and refining copper in Mainland China, Hong Kong, and internationally. It offers copper cathodes, copper rods and wires, sulphuric acid, and other products, as well as deposit, loan, guarantee, and financing consultation services.

