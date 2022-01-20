JinkoSolar Holding Co., Ltd. (NYSE:JKS) Shares Sold by Central Asset Investments & Management Holdings HK Ltd

Central Asset Investments & Management Holdings HK Ltd lessened its stake in JinkoSolar Holding Co., Ltd. (NYSE:JKS) by 69.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 33,772 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 75,515 shares during the period. Central Asset Investments & Management Holdings HK Ltd owned about 0.07% of JinkoSolar worth $1,547,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of JKS. American Century Companies Inc. lifted its position in shares of JinkoSolar by 2.6% during the 3rd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 11,971 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $548,000 after purchasing an additional 298 shares during the last quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise increased its stake in shares of JinkoSolar by 3.5% during the third quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise now owns 8,855 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $406,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares during the period. Vontobel Holding Ltd. increased its stake in shares of JinkoSolar by 0.3% during the third quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 128,150 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $5,871,000 after acquiring an additional 350 shares during the period. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC increased its stake in shares of JinkoSolar by 25.1% during the third quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 2,031 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $93,000 after acquiring an additional 407 shares during the period. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System increased its stake in shares of JinkoSolar by 0.6% during the second quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 77,496 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $4,341,000 after acquiring an additional 486 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 44.08% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have issued reports on JKS shares. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price target on shares of JinkoSolar from $26.00 to $29.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, December 2nd. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of JinkoSolar from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 14th. CICC Research raised shares of JinkoSolar from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 2nd. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on shares of JinkoSolar in a report on Monday, October 11th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, CIBC upgraded shares of JinkoSolar from a “neutral” rating to a “sector outperform” rating and set a $66.10 price objective on the stock in a research note on Thursday, December 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $49.22.

NYSE JKS traded up $2.65 during trading on Thursday, reaching $48.15. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 17,736 shares, compared to its average volume of 972,942. JinkoSolar Holding Co., Ltd. has a 1-year low of $28.39 and a 1-year high of $76.53. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.30 billion, a PE ratio of -17.30 and a beta of 1.07. The company has a current ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $49.12 and a 200-day moving average price of $50.61.

JinkoSolar (NYSE:JKS) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, November 30th. The semiconductor company reported $0.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.02 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $1.33 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.39 billion. JinkoSolar had a net margin of 0.31% and a return on equity of 2.78%. JinkoSolar’s revenue was up 3.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.91) earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that JinkoSolar Holding Co., Ltd. will post 0.9 earnings per share for the current year.

About JinkoSolar

JinkoSolar Holding Co, Ltd. manufactures innovative solar modules. It distributes solar products and sells its solutions and services to a diversified international utility, commercial and residential customer. The company was founded by Xiande Li, Kangping Chen, and Xianhua Li on August 3, 2007 and is headquartered in Shangrao, China.

