Joby Aviation (NYSE:JOBY) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at Barclays

Equities research analysts at Barclays assumed coverage on shares of Joby Aviation (NYSE:JOBY) in a report issued on Tuesday, Analyst Price Targets reports. The brokerage set an “equal weight” rating and a $6.00 price target on the stock. Barclays‘s price objective suggests a potential upside of 24.74% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other equities research analysts have also weighed in on JOBY. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Joby Aviation from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 12th. Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on shares of Joby Aviation in a report on Thursday, September 23rd. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $16.00 price target on the stock.

Shares of JOBY opened at $4.81 on Tuesday. Joby Aviation has a 1-year low of $4.80 and a 1-year high of $17.00. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $7.31.

Joby Aviation (NYSE:JOBY) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 11th. The company reported ($0.17) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.03) by ($0.14). As a group, analysts predict that Joby Aviation will post -0.52 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Joby Aviation news, CEO Joeben Bevirt purchased 40,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 15th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $6.29 per share, with a total value of $251,600.00. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Paul Cahill Sciarra bought 155,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 15th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $6.32 per share, for a total transaction of $979,600.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Intel Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Joby Aviation during the 3rd quarter worth about $463,170,000. Baillie Gifford & Co. purchased a new stake in shares of Joby Aviation during the 3rd quarter worth about $77,233,000. Slate Path Capital LP purchased a new stake in shares of Joby Aviation during the 3rd quarter worth about $35,210,000. Invesco Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Joby Aviation during the 3rd quarter worth about $30,228,000. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Joby Aviation during the 3rd quarter worth about $21,644,000. 38.17% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Joby Aviation Company Profile

Reinvent Technology Partners entered into a definitive business combination agreement with Joby Aviation.

