John Martin Mirko Acquires 50,000 Shares of Rokmaster Resources Corp. (CVE:RKR) Stock

Rokmaster Resources Corp. (CVE:RKR) Director John Martin Mirko bought 50,000 shares of Rokmaster Resources stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 14th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of C$0.31 per share, with a total value of C$15,500.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 5,955,148 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$1,846,095.88.

John Martin Mirko also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Rokmaster Resources alerts:

On Thursday, January 6th, John Martin Mirko bought 5,000 shares of Rokmaster Resources stock. The stock was acquired at an average cost of C$0.36 per share, with a total value of C$1,775.00.

On Wednesday, December 29th, John Martin Mirko bought 5,000 shares of Rokmaster Resources stock. The stock was acquired at an average cost of C$0.35 per share, with a total value of C$1,725.00.

On Friday, December 24th, John Martin Mirko bought 10,000 shares of Rokmaster Resources stock. The stock was acquired at an average cost of C$0.36 per share, with a total value of C$3,550.00.

On Wednesday, December 22nd, John Martin Mirko bought 5,000 shares of Rokmaster Resources stock. The stock was acquired at an average cost of C$0.35 per share, with a total value of C$1,750.00.

On Wednesday, December 8th, John Martin Mirko bought 10,000 shares of Rokmaster Resources stock. The stock was acquired at an average cost of C$0.34 per share, with a total value of C$3,400.00.

On Monday, December 6th, John Martin Mirko bought 17,500 shares of Rokmaster Resources stock. The stock was acquired at an average cost of C$0.34 per share, with a total value of C$5,862.50.

On Thursday, December 2nd, John Martin Mirko purchased 3,000 shares of Rokmaster Resources stock. The shares were purchased at an average cost of C$0.35 per share, with a total value of C$1,050.00.

On Monday, November 29th, John Martin Mirko purchased 5,000 shares of Rokmaster Resources stock. The shares were purchased at an average cost of C$0.40 per share, with a total value of C$2,000.00.

On Tuesday, November 23rd, John Martin Mirko purchased 5,000 shares of Rokmaster Resources stock. The shares were purchased at an average cost of C$0.40 per share, with a total value of C$1,975.00.

On Wednesday, November 10th, John Martin Mirko purchased 8,000 shares of Rokmaster Resources stock. The shares were purchased at an average cost of C$0.39 per share, with a total value of C$3,120.00.

CVE RKR opened at C$0.32 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of C$35.55 million and a PE ratio of -2.94. Rokmaster Resources Corp. has a 52-week low of C$0.30 and a 52-week high of C$0.60. The business’s 50-day moving average price is C$0.36. The company has a quick ratio of 1.41, a current ratio of 1.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 103.54.

Rokmaster Resources Corp., an exploration stage company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of mineral properties in North, Central, and South America. It explores for zinc, lead, silver, copper, gold, and polymetallic deposits, as well as precious metals. The company holds a 100% in the Duncan Lake property comprising 35 contiguous mineral claims that covers an area of 3,929 hectares; and a 55% interest in the Big Copper property located in the Slocan Mining Division in southeast British Columbia, Canada.

Recommended Story: Cash Asset Ratio

Receive News & Ratings for Rokmaster Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Rokmaster Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.