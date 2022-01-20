John R. Hartmann Acquires 6,667 Shares of Bed Bath & Beyond Inc. (NASDAQ:BBBY) Stock

Bed Bath & Beyond Inc. (NASDAQ:BBBY) COO John R. Hartmann purchased 6,667 shares of Bed Bath & Beyond stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 18th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $15.00 per share, for a total transaction of $100,005.00. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link.

Shares of BBBY stock opened at $13.70 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.33, a quick ratio of 0.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.13. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $17.53 and a 200 day moving average price of $21.44. The company has a market cap of $1.32 billion, a P/E ratio of -3.51 and a beta of 1.68. Bed Bath & Beyond Inc. has a 12 month low of $12.51 and a 12 month high of $53.90.

Get Bed Bath & Beyond alerts:

Bed Bath & Beyond (NASDAQ:BBBY) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, January 6th. The retailer reported ($0.25) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.02 by ($0.27). The firm had revenue of $1.88 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.95 billion. Bed Bath & Beyond had a positive return on equity of 3.22% and a negative net margin of 4.64%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 28.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.08 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that Bed Bath & Beyond Inc. will post -0.13 EPS for the current year.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. CHICAGO TRUST Co NA acquired a new position in shares of Bed Bath & Beyond during the fourth quarter worth $147,000. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC boosted its stake in Bed Bath & Beyond by 160.7% in the fourth quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 13,173 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $192,000 after acquiring an additional 8,120 shares in the last quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co. acquired a new position in Bed Bath & Beyond in the third quarter valued at $62,000. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its stake in Bed Bath & Beyond by 7.5% in the third quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 7,965 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $138,000 after acquiring an additional 554 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cetera Advisor Networks LLC acquired a new position in Bed Bath & Beyond in the third quarter valued at $269,000.

Several research firms have recently commented on BBBY. Telsey Advisory Group reduced their price target on shares of Bed Bath & Beyond from $22.00 to $18.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 4th. Bank of America began coverage on Bed Bath & Beyond in a research report on Tuesday, October 5th. They issued an “underperform” rating and a $14.00 target price on the stock. TheStreet lowered Bed Bath & Beyond from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 30th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their target price on Bed Bath & Beyond from $20.00 to $15.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, January 10th. Finally, KeyCorp cut their target price on Bed Bath & Beyond from $13.00 to $11.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 5th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Bed Bath & Beyond currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $15.77.

About Bed Bath & Beyond

Bed Bath & Beyond, Inc engages in the operation of retail stores and retails domestics merchandise and home furnishings. Its products include domestic merchandise and home furnishings such as bed linens and related items, bath items, kitchen textiles kitchen and tabletop items, fine tabletop, basic house wares, general home furnishings, and consumables.

Read More: What is meant by a buy rating?

Receive News & Ratings for Bed Bath & Beyond Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bed Bath & Beyond and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.