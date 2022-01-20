John Wiley & Sons (NYSE:JW.B) Hits New 12-Month High at $57.07

John Wiley & Sons Inc (NYSE:JW.B)’s share price reached a new 52-week high during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $57.07 and last traded at $55.25, with a volume of 465 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $56.86.

Separately, TheStreet upgraded John Wiley & Sons from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 6th.

Get John Wiley & Sons alerts:

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 0.78 and a quick ratio of 0.71. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.64 and a beta of 0.75. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $55.00 and a 200 day simple moving average of $55.76.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 12th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 28th were paid a $0.345 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, December 27th. This represents a $1.38 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.48%. John Wiley & Sons’s payout ratio is 58.72%.

John Wiley & Sons Company Profile (NYSE:JW.B)

John Wiley & Sons, Inc operates as a research and learning company worldwide. The company operates in three segments: Research, Publishing, and Solutions. The Research segment offers scientific, technical, medical, and scholarly journals, as well as related content and services. This segment also publishes journals in the areas of physical sciences and engineering, health sciences, social science, and humanities and life sciences; and provides publishing software for scholarly and professional societies to deliver, host, enhance, market, and manage content on the Web.

See Also: What economic reports are most valuable to investors?

Receive News & Ratings for John Wiley & Sons Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for John Wiley & Sons and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.