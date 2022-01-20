JPMorgan Chase & Co. Cuts Coloplast A/S (OTCMKTS:CLPBY) Price Target to 1,033.00

Coloplast A/S (OTCMKTS:CLPBY) had its price target reduced by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from 1,038.00 to 1,033.00 in a research note published on Wednesday, The Fly reports.

Several other brokerages have also issued reports on CLPBY. Cheuvreux raised shares of Coloplast A/S from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report on Thursday, November 11th. Barclays lifted their price target on shares of Coloplast A/S from 975.00 to 990.00 in a report on Monday, January 10th. Finally, Nordea Equity Research lowered shares of Coloplast A/S from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Tuesday, November 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Coloplast A/S currently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $1,055.67.

Shares of CLPBY stock opened at $15.16 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $32.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 50.53 and a beta of 0.28. The company’s 50 day moving average is $16.74 and its 200 day moving average is $16.96. The company has a quick ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. Coloplast A/S has a 52-week low of $13.64 and a 52-week high of $18.90.

Coloplast A/S develops, manufactures, and markets medical products. It operates through the following segments: Chronic Care, Interventional Urology and Wound & Skin Care. The Chronic Care segment covers the sale of ostomy care products and continence care products. The Interventional Urology segment covers the sale of urological products, including disposable products.

