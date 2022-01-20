JPMorgan Chase & Co. Increases Juniper Networks (NYSE:JNPR) Price Target to $36.00

Juniper Networks (NYSE:JNPR) had its target price increased by research analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $33.00 to $36.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, The Fly reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co.‘s target price would indicate a potential upside of 7.24% from the stock’s current price.

Several other research firms have also recently commented on JNPR. Bank of America upgraded Juniper Networks from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the company from $22.00 to $40.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 11th. Jefferies Financial Group raised Juniper Networks from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the company from $28.00 to $42.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 7th. Needham & Company LLC increased their price target on Juniper Networks from $30.00 to $38.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 18th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Juniper Networks from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $30.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, September 29th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Juniper Networks from $20.00 to $25.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 15th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Juniper Networks has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $33.38.

JNPR opened at $33.57 on Thursday. Juniper Networks has a 12 month low of $23.12 and a 12 month high of $36.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 1.67 and a quick ratio of 1.54. The stock has a market cap of $10.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 74.60, a P/E/G ratio of 2.76 and a beta of 0.90. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $33.40 and its 200 day moving average price is $30.22.

Juniper Networks (NYSE:JNPR) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The network equipment provider reported $0.46 EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.46. Juniper Networks had a return on equity of 8.96% and a net margin of 3.23%. The firm had revenue of $1.19 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.20 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.30 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 4.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts anticipate that Juniper Networks will post 1.18 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CFO Kenneth Bradley Miller sold 6,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.44, for a total value of $176,640.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director William Stensrud sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.30, for a total value of $626,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 48,220 shares of company stock valued at $1,524,457. 1.30% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in JNPR. Arkadios Wealth Advisors raised its holdings in shares of Juniper Networks by 61.1% during the third quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 1,289 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 489 shares in the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp raised its holdings in shares of Juniper Networks by 140.8% during the second quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 1,370 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 801 shares in the last quarter. Allworth Financial LP purchased a new stake in shares of Juniper Networks during the third quarter worth $37,000. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. purchased a new stake in shares of Juniper Networks during the second quarter worth $39,000. Finally, Spire Wealth Management raised its holdings in shares of Juniper Networks by 30.3% during the third quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 1,720 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $47,000 after acquiring an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.50% of the company’s stock.

Juniper Networks, Inc engages in the design, development, and sale of products and services for high-performance networks. Its products address network requirements for global service provides, cloud providers, national governments, research and public sector organizations, and other enterprises. The company was founded by Pradeep S.

