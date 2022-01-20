JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) PT Lowered to $197.00 at UBS Group

JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) had its target price decreased by stock analysts at UBS Group from $210.00 to $197.00 in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, The Fly reports. UBS Group’s price target would indicate a potential upside of 32.28% from the company’s current price.

A number of other research analysts have also recently commented on the stock. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reduced their target price on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $166.00 to $157.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $175.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, September 28th. Barclays set a $202.00 price target on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a research note on Friday, January 14th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $166.00 to $184.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Monday, December 6th. Finally, Berenberg Bank set a $125.00 price target on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a research note on Monday, October 18th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $175.74.

NYSE JPM opened at $148.93 on Tuesday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $161.27 and its 200-day simple moving average is $160.73. JPMorgan Chase & Co. has a 52 week low of $127.35 and a 52 week high of $172.96. The company has a current ratio of 0.83, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16. The stock has a market cap of $440.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.70, a PEG ratio of 2.64 and a beta of 1.13.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) last posted its earnings results on Friday, January 14th. The financial services provider reported $3.33 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.98 by $0.35. JPMorgan Chase & Co. had a net margin of 38.00% and a return on equity of 19.01%. The business had revenue of $29.26 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $29.78 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $3.79 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down .3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts expect that JPMorgan Chase & Co. will post 11.94 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Mitsubishi UFJ Morgan Stanley Securities Co. Ltd. lifted its holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 100.0% in the third quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Morgan Stanley Securities Co. Ltd. now owns 160 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 80 shares during the period. Lowe Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 230.0% in the fourth quarter. Lowe Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 165 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 115 shares during the period. Turim 21 Investimentos Ltda. acquired a new stake in JPMorgan Chase & Co. in the second quarter worth about $36,000. Advocacy Wealth Management Services LLC lifted its holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 94.3% in the third quarter. Advocacy Wealth Management Services LLC now owns 309 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $51,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares during the period. Finally, PFG Private Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in JPMorgan Chase & Co. in the third quarter worth about $59,000. 69.32% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co is a financial holding company. It provides financial and investment banking services. The firm offers a range of investment banking products and services in all capital markets, including advising on corporate strategy and structure, capital raising in equity and debt markets, risk management, market making in cash securities and derivative instruments, and brokerage and research.

