K-Bro Linen Inc. (OTCMKTS:KBRLF) Short Interest Update

K-Bro Linen Inc. (OTCMKTS:KBRLF) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in the month of December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 2,300 shares, an increase of 21.1% from the December 15th total of 1,900 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 23.0 days.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on KBRLF shares. Raymond James lowered their price target on K-Bro Linen from C$53.00 to C$50.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 10th. National Bank Financial lowered their price target on K-Bro Linen from C$46.00 to C$45.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 10th.

KBRLF remained flat at $$26.64 on Thursday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $27.78 and a 200-day simple moving average of $31.25. K-Bro Linen has a 1 year low of $26.64 and a 1 year high of $32.19.

K-Bro Linen, Inc engages in the provision of linen services to healthcare institutions hotels and other commercial accounts. It operates through the Canadian and UK segments. The Canadian segment provides laundry and linen services to the healthcare and hospitality sectors in in Vancouver, Victoria, Calgary, Edmonton, Regina, Toronto, Montréal, and Québec City.

