Karooooo (NASDAQ:KARO) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.50 EPS

Karooooo (NASDAQ:KARO) issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday. The company reported $4.72 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.22 by $0.50, MarketWatch Earnings reports.

Shares of NASDAQ KARO traded up $1.26 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $36.11. 22,781 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 9,314. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a current ratio of 1.86 and a quick ratio of 1.86. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $34.59. Karooooo has a twelve month low of $28.03 and a twelve month high of $42.50.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Karooooo from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 19th. Canaccord Genuity Group boosted their price target on Karooooo from $45.00 to $48.00 in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group upped their target price on Karooooo from $45.00 to $48.00 in a research report on Thursday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $45.46.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. UBS Group AG raised its position in Karooooo by 25.8% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 18,564 shares of the company’s stock valued at $548,000 after buying an additional 3,812 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in Karooooo by 15.6% in the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 13,324 shares of the company’s stock valued at $393,000 after buying an additional 1,795 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley acquired a new stake in Karooooo in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE acquired a new stake in Karooooo in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $1,110,000. 18.30% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Karooooo Company Profile

Karooooo Ltd. develops a vehicle fleet management software solution. The company was incorporated in 2018 and is based in Singapore.

