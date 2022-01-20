Karooooo (NASDAQ:KARO) Given New $48.00 Price Target at Canaccord Genuity Group

Karooooo (NASDAQ:KARO) had its price objective boosted by research analysts at Canaccord Genuity Group from $45.00 to $48.00 in a research report issued on Thursday, Stock Target Advisor reports. Canaccord Genuity Group’s target price suggests a potential upside of 32.93% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other equities analysts also recently commented on KARO. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Karooooo from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 19th. Canaccord Genuity Group upped their price target on Karooooo from $45.00 to $48.00 in a report on Thursday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Karooooo has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $45.46.

NASDAQ KARO traded up $1.26 during trading on Thursday, hitting $36.11. The stock had a trading volume of 22,781 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,314. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a current ratio of 1.86 and a quick ratio of 1.86. The business’s 50 day moving average is $34.59. Karooooo has a twelve month low of $28.03 and a twelve month high of $42.50.

Karooooo (NASDAQ:KARO) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, January 18th. The company reported $4.72 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.22 by $0.50. On average, analysts anticipate that Karooooo will post 1.12 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in KARO. UBS Group AG lifted its stake in Karooooo by 25.8% in the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 18,564 shares of the company’s stock valued at $548,000 after buying an additional 3,812 shares during the last quarter. Gobi Capital LLC lifted its stake in Karooooo by 100.0% in the third quarter. Gobi Capital LLC now owns 200,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,904,000 after buying an additional 100,000 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Karooooo by 15.6% in the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 13,324 shares of the company’s stock valued at $393,000 after buying an additional 1,795 shares during the last quarter. Polen Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Karooooo by 1.1% in the third quarter. Polen Capital Management LLC now owns 38,584 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,139,000 after buying an additional 420 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Schwarz Dygos Wheeler Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Karooooo by 150.0% in the third quarter. Schwarz Dygos Wheeler Investment Advisors LLC now owns 185,106 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,464,000 after buying an additional 111,071 shares during the last quarter. 18.30% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Karooooo Company Profile

Karooooo Ltd. develops a vehicle fleet management software solution. The company was incorporated in 2018 and is based in Singapore.

