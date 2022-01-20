Karyopharm Therapeutics (NASDAQ:KPTI) Trading Up 8.7%

Karyopharm Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:KPTI) was up 8.7% on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $8.12 and last traded at $8.11. Approximately 32,171 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 98% from the average daily volume of 1,690,164 shares. The stock had previously closed at $7.46.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on KPTI shares. Zacks Investment Research raised Karyopharm Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 9th. SVB Leerink upped their target price on Karyopharm Therapeutics from $6.00 to $8.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, January 10th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on Karyopharm Therapeutics from $8.00 to $9.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 9th. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut Karyopharm Therapeutics from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $27.00 to $10.00 in a research note on Friday, November 19th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $15.33.

The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $7.24 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $6.84. The company has a market cap of $621.78 million, a PE ratio of -2.92 and a beta of -0.03.

Karyopharm Therapeutics (NASDAQ:KPTI) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The company reported ($0.69) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.68) by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $37.69 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $25.84 million. Karyopharm Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 7,204.16% and a negative net margin of 173.81%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($0.73) EPS. On average, research analysts predict that Karyopharm Therapeutics Inc. will post -2.56 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in Karyopharm Therapeutics by 13.3% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,781,248 shares of the company’s stock worth $90,621,000 after buying an additional 1,031,491 shares during the period. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Karyopharm Therapeutics by 9.1% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 5,816,549 shares of the company’s stock valued at $60,027,000 after purchasing an additional 484,269 shares during the last quarter. Palo Alto Investors LP lifted its holdings in shares of Karyopharm Therapeutics by 0.4% during the 2nd quarter. Palo Alto Investors LP now owns 5,383,052 shares of the company’s stock valued at $55,553,000 after purchasing an additional 19,400 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Karyopharm Therapeutics by 1.6% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,613,336 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,290,000 after purchasing an additional 56,883 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in shares of Karyopharm Therapeutics by 15.2% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,892,933 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,017,000 after purchasing an additional 250,252 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 75.80% of the company’s stock.

Karyopharm Therapeutics, Inc is a commercial-stage pharmaceutical company pioneering novel cancer therapies and dedicated to the discovery, development, and commercialization of first-in-class drugs directed against nuclear export for the treatment of cancer and other diseases. Its Selective Inhibitor of Nuclear Export (SINE) compounds function by binding with and inhibiting the nuclear export protein XPO1 (or CRM1).

