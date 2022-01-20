Kava Market Cap Hits $617.56 Million (KAVA)

Kava (CURRENCY:KAVA) traded down 8.8% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 17:00 PM ET on January 20th. One Kava coin can now be bought for approximately $4.18 or 0.00010114 BTC on major exchanges. Over the last week, Kava has traded 11.4% lower against the dollar. Kava has a market capitalization of $617.56 million and $57.94 million worth of Kava was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get Kava alerts:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded down 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $81.07 or 0.00196224 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded down 5.1% against the dollar and now trades at $15.63 or 0.00037833 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded 5.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.21 or 0.00002919 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.27 or 0.00000643 BTC.

Elrond (EGLD) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $170.31 or 0.00412240 BTC.

Helium (HNT) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $28.89 or 0.00069934 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded 7.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000456 BTC.

Kava.io (KAVA) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $5.62 or 0.00012724 BTC.

Ardor (ARDR) traded down 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00000508 BTC.

Divi (DIVI) traded down 6.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0680 or 0.00000165 BTC.

Kava Profile

KAVA uses the hashing algorithm. It was first traded on October 23rd, 2019. Kava’s total supply is 154,004,110 coins and its circulating supply is 147,796,877 coins. The official website for Kava is www.kava.io . Kava’s official Twitter account is @kava_labs . The official message board for Kava is medium.com/kava-labs

According to CryptoCompare, “Kava is a PoS blockchain built on Cosmos, with its own native KAVA token that is deployed in its governance model along with its multi-collateral backed USDX stable coin. “

Buying and Selling Kava

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Kava directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Kava should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Kava using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Kava Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Kava and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.