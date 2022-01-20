KB Home (NYSE:KBH) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $1.49 Billion

Wall Street brokerages expect KB Home (NYSE:KBH) to announce $1.49 billion in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Five analysts have issued estimates for KB Home’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $1.47 billion to $1.50 billion. KB Home posted sales of $1.14 billion during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 30.7%. The business is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 23rd.

On average, analysts expect that KB Home will report full year sales of $7.45 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $7.41 billion to $7.49 billion. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the business will report sales of $8.36 billion, with estimates ranging from $7.76 billion to $8.83 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow KB Home.

KB Home (NYSE:KBH) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 12th. The construction company reported $1.91 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.77 by $0.14. KB Home had a return on equity of 19.79% and a net margin of 9.86%. The company had revenue of $1.68 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.71 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.12 EPS. KB Home’s quarterly revenue was up 40.3% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of analysts have weighed in on the company. Wedbush increased their target price on KB Home from $60.00 to $73.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 13th. Raymond James increased their target price on KB Home from $55.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 14th. KeyCorp lowered KB Home from a “sector weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $38.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday. Bank of America assumed coverage on KB Home in a research note on Monday, November 8th. They issued a “neutral” rating on the stock. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on KB Home from $46.00 to $55.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 13th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, KB Home presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $55.38.

NYSE:KBH traded down $1.90 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $41.52. 2,663,847 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,770,283. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $43.40. KB Home has a 12-month low of $38.05 and a 12-month high of $52.48. The stock has a market cap of $3.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.14, a P/E/G ratio of 0.26 and a beta of 1.76.

In other news, CEO Jeffrey T. Mezger sold 121,408 shares of KB Home stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.90, for a total value of $5,086,995.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Jeffrey T. Mezger sold 166,861 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.66, for a total value of $7,118,290.26. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 327,639 shares of company stock valued at $13,841,503. 4.40% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Millennium Management LLC raised its position in KB Home by 961.8% in the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,473,440 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $59,998,000 after purchasing an additional 1,334,668 shares during the period. Balyasny Asset Management LLC raised its position in KB Home by 195.6% in the third quarter. Balyasny Asset Management LLC now owns 1,716,007 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $66,787,000 after purchasing an additional 1,135,484 shares during the period. Boston Common Asset Management LLC raised its position in KB Home by 277.4% in the second quarter. Boston Common Asset Management LLC now owns 778,766 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $31,711,000 after purchasing an additional 572,426 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley raised its position in KB Home by 254.9% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 548,339 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $22,328,000 after purchasing an additional 393,836 shares during the period. Finally, Aristotle Capital Boston LLC purchased a new stake in KB Home in the second quarter valued at $11,732,000. 88.54% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

KB Home engages in selling and building a variety of new homes. It builds various types of homes, including attached and detached single-family homes, townhomes, and condominiums. The firm operates through the following segments: West Coast, Southwest, Central, and Southeast. It offer homes in development communities, at urban in-fill locations and as part of mixed-use projects.

