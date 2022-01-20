KBC Group NV Buys 3,480 Shares of Weyerhaeuser (NYSE:WY)

KBC Group NV lifted its stake in shares of Weyerhaeuser (NYSE:WY) by 4.6% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 78,817 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,480 shares during the quarter. KBC Group NV’s holdings in Weyerhaeuser were worth $2,804,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of WY. FMR LLC boosted its stake in Weyerhaeuser by 336.8% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,072,642 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $54,594,000 after purchasing an additional 1,598,165 shares during the period. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp boosted its stake in Weyerhaeuser by 13.2% in the 2nd quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 138,543 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $4,769,000 after purchasing an additional 16,132 shares during the period. WINTON GROUP Ltd bought a new position in Weyerhaeuser in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $286,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. boosted its stake in Weyerhaeuser by 47.3% in the 2nd quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 6,632 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $227,000 after purchasing an additional 2,129 shares during the period. Finally, JustInvest LLC boosted its stake in Weyerhaeuser by 21.6% in the 2nd quarter. JustInvest LLC now owns 9,735 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $335,000 after purchasing an additional 1,731 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.78% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Weyerhaeuser from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $38.00 price target for the company in a research note on Monday, October 4th. Raymond James increased their target price on Weyerhaeuser from $45.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Monday, November 22nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $40.00.

NYSE WY opened at $39.18 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a quick ratio of 2.00 and a current ratio of 2.32. The company has a market capitalization of $29.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.84 and a beta of 1.75. Weyerhaeuser has a one year low of $30.87 and a one year high of $41.80. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $39.30 and a 200-day moving average price of $36.91.

Weyerhaeuser (NYSE:WY) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.60 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.56 by $0.04. Weyerhaeuser had a return on equity of 25.96% and a net margin of 24.69%. The firm had revenue of $3.14 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.33 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.52 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 49.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts predict that Weyerhaeuser will post 3.37 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 17th. Investors of record on Friday, December 3rd were issued a dividend of $0.17 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 2nd. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.74%. Weyerhaeuser’s payout ratio is presently 20.54%.

About Weyerhaeuser

Weyerhaeuser Co engages in the manufacture, distribution and sale of forest products. It operates through the following business segments: Timberlands, Real Estate, Energy and Natural Resources (Real Estate & ENR), and Wood Products. The Timberlands segment manages private commercial forestland worldwide, which engages in growing and harvesting trees for lumber, building, pulp, paper and other wood products.

