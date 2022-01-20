KBC Group NV Has $1.62 Million Stock Holdings in XPeng Inc. (NYSE:XPEV)

KBC Group NV boosted its holdings in shares of XPeng Inc. (NYSE:XPEV) by 31.2% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 45,539 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 10,827 shares during the quarter. KBC Group NV’s holdings in XPeng were worth $1,618,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in XPEV. Deutsche Bank AG lifted its position in XPeng by 69.8% in the 2nd quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 1,036,863 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,057,000 after acquiring an additional 426,359 shares in the last quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH lifted its position in XPeng by 1,463.4% in the 2nd quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 465,496 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,677,000 after acquiring an additional 435,721 shares in the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System acquired a new stake in XPeng in the 2nd quarter valued at $1,387,000. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp increased its stake in XPeng by 34.6% in the 2nd quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 98,340 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,368,000 after buying an additional 25,281 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Banque Cantonale Vaudoise increased its stake in XPeng by 13.5% in the 3rd quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise now owns 50,061 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,779,000 after buying an additional 5,968 shares during the last quarter. 27.01% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get XPeng alerts:

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Bank of America lifted their price target on shares of XPeng from $63.00 to $66.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 24th. Sanford C. Bernstein initiated coverage on shares of XPeng in a research note on Thursday, October 28th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $56.00 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of XPeng from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 13th. Citigroup boosted their price objective on shares of XPeng from $87.00 to $92.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 24th. Finally, Macquarie initiated coverage on shares of XPeng in a research note on Wednesday, January 12th. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $56.92.

Shares of XPEV opened at $43.80 on Thursday. XPeng Inc. has a 52 week low of $22.73 and a 52 week high of $60.04. The firm has a market cap of $35.19 billion, a P/E ratio of -52.77 and a beta of 7.46. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $47.25 and its 200 day simple moving average is $42.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a quick ratio of 3.69 and a current ratio of 3.87.

XPeng (NYSE:XPEV) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 23rd. The company reported ($0.29) EPS for the quarter. XPeng had a negative net margin of 28.56% and a negative return on equity of 12.10%. The company had revenue of $887.72 million during the quarter. As a group, equities analysts forecast that XPeng Inc. will post -1.05 earnings per share for the current year.

XPeng Company Profile

XPeng Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and markets smart electric vehicles in the People's Republic of China. It offers SUVs under the G3 name; and four-door sports sedan under the P7 name. The company also provides sales contract, maintenance, super charging, vehicle leasing, and ride-hailing services.

See Also: What is the FTSE 100 index?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding XPEV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for XPeng Inc. (NYSE:XPEV).

Receive News & Ratings for XPeng Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for XPeng and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.