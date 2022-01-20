KBC Group NV Has $1.78 Million Stock Holdings in Jazz Pharmaceuticals plc (NASDAQ:JAZZ)

KBC Group NV lessened its stake in shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals plc (NASDAQ:JAZZ) by 90.3% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 13,691 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 127,481 shares during the quarter. KBC Group NV’s holdings in Jazz Pharmaceuticals were worth $1,783,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Berman Capital Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals by 421.1% during the 2nd quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 198 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 160 shares during the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC bought a new position in Jazz Pharmaceuticals during the second quarter worth about $37,000. Mark Sheptoff Financial Planning LLC bought a new position in Jazz Pharmaceuticals during the second quarter worth about $38,000. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. bought a new position in Jazz Pharmaceuticals during the second quarter worth about $43,000. Finally, FORA Capital LLC bought a new position in Jazz Pharmaceuticals during the second quarter worth about $45,000. Institutional investors own 91.42% of the company’s stock.

In other news, SVP Finbar Larkin sold 197 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $135.79, for a total transaction of $26,750.63. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Bruce C. Cozadd sold 6,556 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $134.75, for a total value of $883,421.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 16,666 shares of company stock valued at $2,159,471 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 4.30% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the stock. SVB Leerink lowered their price target on shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals from $230.00 to $200.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, December 20th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals from $176.00 to $174.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 8th. Citigroup initiated coverage on shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Tuesday, October 5th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $200.00 price objective on the stock. Needham & Company LLC reduced their price target on shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals from $220.00 to $215.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, December 17th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Thursday, November 18th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $207.86.

Shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals stock opened at $140.64 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.59, a current ratio of 3.58 and a quick ratio of 2.03. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $130.48 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $140.62. Jazz Pharmaceuticals plc has a 12 month low of $117.64 and a 12 month high of $189.00.

Jazz Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:JAZZ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 9th. The specialty pharmaceutical company reported $4.20 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.60 by $1.60. Jazz Pharmaceuticals had a positive return on equity of 21.43% and a negative net margin of 5.62%. The firm had revenue of $838.12 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $829.98 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $3.86 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Jazz Pharmaceuticals plc will post 13.21 earnings per share for the current year.

About Jazz Pharmaceuticals

Jazz Pharmaceuticals Plc operates as a biopharmaceutical company, which focuses on the identification, development and commercialization of pharmaceutical products in the areas of narcolepsy, oncology, pain and psychiatry. Its product portfolio includes: Xyrem, Xywav, Sunosi, Erwinaze, Vyxeos, Defitelio, and Zepzelca.

