KBC Group NV Increases Stock Position in Iron Mountain Incorporated (NYSE:IRM)

KBC Group NV grew its stake in shares of Iron Mountain Incorporated (NYSE:IRM) by 56.2% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 55,709 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 20,037 shares during the quarter. KBC Group NV’s holdings in Iron Mountain were worth $2,421,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in IRM. State of Alaska Department of Revenue lifted its holdings in shares of Iron Mountain by 16.5% during the 3rd quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 192,732 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $8,373,000 after acquiring an additional 27,279 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can lifted its holdings in shares of Iron Mountain by 80.6% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 415,045 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $17,877,000 after acquiring an additional 185,231 shares in the last quarter. Strs Ohio lifted its holdings in shares of Iron Mountain by 10.8% during the 3rd quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 363,125 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $15,777,000 after acquiring an additional 35,540 shares in the last quarter. Herold Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Iron Mountain during the 3rd quarter valued at $391,000. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Iron Mountain by 4,509.0% during the 2nd quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 274,192 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $11,604,000 after acquiring an additional 268,243 shares in the last quarter. 77.67% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NYSE:IRM opened at $43.24 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 0.69, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.04. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.65 and a beta of 0.82. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $48.29 and its 200 day simple moving average is $46.28. Iron Mountain Incorporated has a twelve month low of $29.32 and a twelve month high of $53.14.

Iron Mountain (NYSE:IRM) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The financial services provider reported $0.40 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.70 by ($0.30). The business had revenue of $1.13 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.13 billion. Iron Mountain had a net margin of 14.48% and a return on equity of 53.63%. The business’s revenue was up 9.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.61 EPS. On average, analysts predict that Iron Mountain Incorporated will post 2.74 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, January 6th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 15th were issued a $0.6185 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, December 14th. This represents a $2.47 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.72%. This is a positive change from Iron Mountain’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.62. Iron Mountain’s payout ratio is currently 112.27%.

In other Iron Mountain news, COO John Tomovcsik sold 31,919 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.06, for a total value of $1,661,703.14. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Deirdre Evens sold 32,087 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.61, for a total transaction of $1,688,097.07. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 89,739 shares of company stock worth $4,647,814 in the last quarter. 2.10% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Iron Mountain Profile

Iron Mountain, Inc engages in the provision of storage and information management solutions. It operates through the following business segments: North American Records & Information Management Business, North American Data Management Business, Western European Business, Other International Business, Global Data Center Business and Corporate & Other Business.

