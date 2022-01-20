KBC Group NV Sells 115,168 Shares of Hologic, Inc. (NASDAQ:HOLX)

KBC Group NV lessened its holdings in Hologic, Inc. (NASDAQ:HOLX) by 75.9% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 36,636 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after selling 115,168 shares during the period. KBC Group NV’s holdings in Hologic were worth $2,704,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Formula Growth Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of Hologic by 33.0% during the second quarter. Formula Growth Ltd. now owns 100,693 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $6,718,000 after purchasing an additional 25,000 shares during the last quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Hologic by 3.7% during the third quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,484,955 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $109,605,000 after purchasing an additional 53,021 shares during the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC grew its holdings in shares of Hologic by 93.3% during the third quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 676,089 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $49,902,000 after purchasing an additional 326,308 shares during the last quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY grew its holdings in shares of Hologic by 78,841.0% during the second quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 30,787 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $2,054,000 after purchasing an additional 30,748 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Pinebridge Investments L.P. grew its holdings in shares of Hologic by 19.5% during the third quarter. Pinebridge Investments L.P. now owns 289,794 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $21,390,000 after purchasing an additional 47,360 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.08% of the company’s stock.

Get Hologic alerts:

In other news, insider Benjamin Jordan Cohn sold 2,570 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.79, for a total transaction of $194,780.30. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 1.20% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

HOLX has been the topic of several research reports. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Hologic from $75.00 to $76.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on Hologic from $90.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 14th. Redburn Partners began coverage on Hologic in a research note on Thursday, October 14th. They issued a “neutral” rating on the stock. Citigroup lowered Hologic from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $85.00 to $78.00 in a research note on Wednesday, December 15th. Finally, William Blair reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Hologic in a research note on Tuesday, November 2nd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Hologic currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $84.36.

Shares of HOLX opened at $70.42 on Thursday. Hologic, Inc. has a 52-week low of $60.10 and a 52-week high of $85.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a quick ratio of 2.01 and a current ratio of 2.39. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $74.11 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $74.05. The firm has a market cap of $17.70 billion, a PE ratio of 9.78, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.50 and a beta of 1.10.

Hologic (NASDAQ:HOLX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, October 31st. The medical equipment provider reported $1.61 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.01 by $0.60. Hologic had a return on equity of 57.61% and a net margin of 33.22%. The firm had revenue of $1.32 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.04 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $2.07 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 2.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that Hologic, Inc. will post 3.76 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hologic Company Profile

Hologic, Inc engages in the development, manufacture, and supply of diagnostics products, medical imaging systems, and surgical products dedicated to serve the healthcare needs of women. It operates through the following segments: Breast Health, Diagnostics, GYN Surgical, and Skeletal Health. The Breast Health segment includes a portfolio of solutions for breast cancer care for radiology, pathology, and surgery.

Read More: What Is Dividend Yield and How Do You Calculate It?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HOLX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Hologic, Inc. (NASDAQ:HOLX).

Receive News & Ratings for Hologic Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hologic and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.