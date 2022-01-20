KE (NYSE:BEKE) Trading 3.1% Higher

Shares of KE Holdings Inc. (NYSE:BEKE) traded up 3.1% during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $22.13 and last traded at $21.65. 99,641 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 99% from the average session volume of 9,732,370 shares. The stock had previously closed at $21.00.

Several analysts recently commented on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of KE from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price target for the company from $21.00 to $30.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 9th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of KE from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 11th. Finally, Barclays initiated coverage on shares of KE in a research report on Tuesday, November 2nd. They set an “overweight” rating and a $29.00 price objective for the company. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, KE has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $39.91.

The firm has a market capitalization of $20.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 126.17, a PEG ratio of 5.21 and a beta of -1.38. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $20.61 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $22.05.

KE (NYSE:BEKE) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 8th. The company reported ($0.75) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.06) by ($0.69). KE had a return on equity of 2.17% and a net margin of 1.73%. The company had revenue of $18.10 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $15.28 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned ($0.10) earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 11.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that KE Holdings Inc. will post -0.05 earnings per share for the current year.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of BEKE. FORA Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of KE during the 2nd quarter worth $81,000. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. acquired a new position in shares of KE during the 2nd quarter worth $86,000. American International Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of KE by 261.5% during the 3rd quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 4,700 shares of the company’s stock worth $86,000 after purchasing an additional 3,400 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of KE by 342.9% during the 3rd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 4,841 shares of the company’s stock worth $89,000 after purchasing an additional 3,748 shares during the period. Finally, Cohen & Steers Inc. grew its stake in shares of KE by 7.4% during the 3rd quarter. Cohen & Steers Inc. now owns 9,603 shares of the company’s stock worth $175,000 after purchasing an additional 664 shares during the period.

KE Company Profile

KE Holdings Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in operating an integrated online and offline platform for housing transactions and services in the People's Republic of China. The company operates in three segments: Existing Home Transaction Services, New Home Transaction Services, and Emerging and Other Services.

