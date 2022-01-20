Keeley Teton Advisors LLC Has $30 Million Stake in iShares S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV)

Keeley Teton Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV) by 1.5% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 69,624 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,054 shares during the period. iShares S&P 500 ETF makes up approximately 3.3% of Keeley Teton Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its biggest holding. Keeley Teton Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares S&P 500 ETF were worth $29,995,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of IVV. Samalin Investment Counsel LLC purchased a new position in iShares S&P 500 ETF during the second quarter worth about $30,000. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC boosted its stake in iShares S&P 500 ETF by 147.9% in the third quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 119 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,000 after acquiring an additional 71 shares during the last quarter. Herold Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in iShares S&P 500 ETF in the third quarter valued at about $55,000. Field & Main Bank purchased a new position in iShares S&P 500 ETF in the third quarter valued at about $68,000. Finally, Beacon Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in iShares S&P 500 ETF in the third quarter valued at about $72,000.

IVV traded up $5.94 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $459.70. The company had a trading volume of 261,849 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,355,733. iShares S&P 500 ETF has a 12-month low of $369.65 and a 12-month high of $482.07. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $468.35 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $453.95.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

