Keeley Teton Advisors LLC Has $5.40 Million Stock Holdings in City Office REIT, Inc. (NYSE:CIO)

Keeley Teton Advisors LLC lowered its position in shares of City Office REIT, Inc. (NYSE:CIO) by 28.1% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 302,493 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 118,498 shares during the quarter. Keeley Teton Advisors LLC’s holdings in City Office REIT were worth $5,403,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Raymond James & Associates increased its position in shares of City Office REIT by 2.0% during the 3rd quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 33,366 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $596,000 after purchasing an additional 640 shares in the last quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund increased its position in shares of City Office REIT by 1.9% during the 3rd quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 54,510 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $974,000 after purchasing an additional 1,011 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE increased its position in shares of City Office REIT by 79.2% during the 3rd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 2,618 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $47,000 after purchasing an additional 1,157 shares in the last quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. increased its position in shares of City Office REIT by 18.2% during the 3rd quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 11,342 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $203,000 after purchasing an additional 1,746 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Truvestments Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of City Office REIT during the 2nd quarter worth about $27,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.31% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada cut shares of City Office REIT from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and set a $19.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Friday, November 19th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on shares of City Office REIT from $13.00 to $19.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 12th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of City Office REIT from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $23.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 6th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $18.33.

Shares of NYSE CIO traded down $0.11 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $18.49. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 884 shares, compared to its average volume of 306,307. The stock has a market cap of $805.24 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.18, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.03 and a beta of 1.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.80, a current ratio of 3.10 and a quick ratio of 3.10. City Office REIT, Inc. has a one year low of $9.31 and a one year high of $21.70. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $18.71 and its 200-day simple moving average is $16.80.

City Office REIT (NYSE:CIO) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.02) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.34 by ($0.36). City Office REIT had a net margin of 31.50% and a return on equity of 15.56%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.35 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that City Office REIT, Inc. will post 1.25 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 25th. Investors of record on Tuesday, January 11th will be paid a dividend of $0.20 per share. This is a positive change from City Office REIT’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.15. The ex-dividend date is Monday, January 10th. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.33%. City Office REIT’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 78.43%.

City Office REIT Company Profile

City Office REIT, Inc is a real estate investment trust. It focuses on acquiring, owning and operating office properties located primarily in metropolitan areas in the Southern and Western United States. The company was founded on November 26, 2013 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

