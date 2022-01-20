Keeley Teton Advisors LLC Has $5 Million Stock Position in Mercer International Inc. (NASDAQ:MERC)

Keeley Teton Advisors LLC lowered its stake in Mercer International Inc. (NASDAQ:MERC) (TSE:MRI.U) by 0.2% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 431,757 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 1,004 shares during the period. Keeley Teton Advisors LLC’s holdings in Mercer International were worth $5,004,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MERC. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its position in Mercer International by 3.5% during the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 377,108 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $4,807,000 after buying an additional 12,629 shares during the last quarter. Amalgamated Bank bought a new stake in shares of Mercer International during the second quarter worth approximately $178,000. Merrion Investment Management Co LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Mercer International by 7.0% during the third quarter. Merrion Investment Management Co LLC now owns 423,309 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $4,906,000 after acquiring an additional 27,544 shares during the period. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Mercer International by 30.0% during the second quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 38,028 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $485,000 after acquiring an additional 8,785 shares during the period. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its holdings in shares of Mercer International by 75.9% during the second quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 13,633 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $174,000 after acquiring an additional 5,881 shares during the period. 73.85% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, VP Eric Xavier Heine sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.76, for a total transaction of $32,280.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Peter R. Kellogg acquired 37,140 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 8th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $10.47 per share, for a total transaction of $388,855.80. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 6,900 shares of company stock worth $70,027 in the last three months. Insiders own 4.20% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. TheStreet upgraded Mercer International from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Monday, November 1st. TD Securities cut their target price on Mercer International from $13.00 to $12.50 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, November 1st. Raymond James set a $15.00 target price on Mercer International and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Sunday, October 31st. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Mercer International from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 28th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group downgraded shares of Mercer International from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $12.50 price target for the company. in a report on Monday, January 10th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $12.20.

Mercer International stock traded up $0.07 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $11.95. 2,114 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 226,155. The company has a quick ratio of 2.37, a current ratio of 3.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.94. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $11.52 and its 200 day simple moving average is $11.40. Mercer International Inc. has a twelve month low of $9.51 and a twelve month high of $18.14. The firm has a market capitalization of $789.18 million, a PE ratio of 9.56 and a beta of 1.74.

Mercer International (NASDAQ:MERC) (TSE:MRI.U) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The basic materials company reported $1.04 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.00 by $0.04. Mercer International had a return on equity of 17.91% and a net margin of 4.96%. The firm had revenue of $469.75 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $507.13 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.11 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 41.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that Mercer International Inc. will post 2.66 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 30th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 22nd were given a dividend of $0.065 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, December 21st. This represents a $0.26 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.18%. Mercer International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 20.80%.

Mercer International Company Profile

Mercer International, Inc is engaged in the manufacture and sale of pulp. It operates through Pulp and Wood Products segments. The Pulp segment consists of the manufacture, sales, and distribution of NBSK pulp, electricity, and other by-products at three pulp mills. The Wood Products segment involves in manufacture, sales, and distribution of lumber, electricity and other wood residuals at the Friesau Facility.

