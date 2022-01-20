Keeley Teton Advisors LLC Has $9.36 Million Stock Position in Penske Automotive Group, Inc. (NYSE:PAG)

Keeley Teton Advisors LLC lowered its stake in shares of Penske Automotive Group, Inc. (NYSE:PAG) by 7.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 93,002 shares of the company’s stock after selling 7,614 shares during the period. Penske Automotive Group makes up 1.0% of Keeley Teton Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 11th biggest holding. Keeley Teton Advisors LLC owned about 0.12% of Penske Automotive Group worth $9,356,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Penske Automotive Group by 398.0% during the third quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 249 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 199 shares during the period. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Penske Automotive Group during the second quarter valued at about $34,000. Moors & Cabot Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Penske Automotive Group during the third quarter valued at about $38,000. Atticus Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Penske Automotive Group in the 3rd quarter worth about $44,000. Finally, Koshinski Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Penske Automotive Group in the 3rd quarter worth about $50,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 50.66% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Morgan Stanley lowered shares of Penske Automotive Group from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $90.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, November 17th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Penske Automotive Group from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $122.00 target price on the stock in a report on Monday, November 1st. Stephens upped their target price on shares of Penske Automotive Group from $108.00 to $123.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, October 28th. Finally, Truist Financial increased their price objective on shares of Penske Automotive Group from $100.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 7th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $119.20.

NYSE:PAG traded up $1.88 on Thursday, hitting $102.83. The stock had a trading volume of 1,498 shares, compared to its average volume of 244,400. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a quick ratio of 0.25 and a current ratio of 0.93. The stock has a market cap of $8.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.52, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.37 and a beta of 1.45. Penske Automotive Group, Inc. has a 1 year low of $59.44 and a 1 year high of $114.34. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $103.78 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $97.17.

Penske Automotive Group (NYSE:PAG) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 26th. The company reported $4.46 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.54 by $0.92. The firm had revenue of $6.50 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.42 billion. Penske Automotive Group had a net margin of 4.29% and a return on equity of 30.40%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $2.87 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that Penske Automotive Group, Inc. will post 14.76 EPS for the current year.

Penske Automotive Group, Inc operates as an international transportation services company, which engages in the distribution of commercial vehicles, diesel engines, gas engines, power systems and related parts & services. It operates through the following segments: Retail Automotive, Retail Commercial Truck, Non-Automotive Investments, and Other.

