Keeley Teton Advisors LLC Increases Stock Position in Progress Software Co. (NASDAQ:PRGS)

Keeley Teton Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Progress Software Co. (NASDAQ:PRGS) by 142.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 122,192 shares of the software maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 71,834 shares during the period. Keeley Teton Advisors LLC owned about 0.28% of Progress Software worth $6,011,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of Progress Software by 7.5% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,105,762 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $398,724,000 after purchasing an additional 568,089 shares during the period. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC lifted its position in shares of Progress Software by 2.5% in the 3rd quarter. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC now owns 1,644,506 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $80,890,000 after purchasing an additional 39,649 shares during the period. Jefferies Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Progress Software during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $74,464,000. State Street Corp raised its stake in shares of Progress Software by 1.3% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,486,929 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $68,770,000 after acquiring an additional 19,354 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Boston Trust Walden Corp raised its stake in shares of Progress Software by 10.9% during the 3rd quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp now owns 1,164,988 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $57,305,000 after acquiring an additional 114,053 shares in the last quarter. 98.91% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, EVP Gary Quinn sold 15,216 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.05, for a total transaction of $791,992.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 2.60% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

PRGS has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Citigroup cut their price target on shares of Progress Software from $50.00 to $48.00 in a research note on Wednesday. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Progress Software from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, November 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on shares of Progress Software in a research report on Friday, October 22nd. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $60.00 target price for the company. Finally, Oppenheimer lifted their price target on shares of Progress Software from $54.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, September 24th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $56.20.

NASDAQ:PRGS traded up $1.89 on Thursday, reaching $44.95. The stock had a trading volume of 4,770 shares, compared to its average volume of 332,121. The company has a market cap of $1.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.79, a P/E/G ratio of 7.31 and a beta of 1.15. Progress Software Co. has a 12-month low of $39.91 and a 12-month high of $53.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.36, a current ratio of 1.87 and a quick ratio of 1.87. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $48.47 and its two-hundred day moving average is $47.77.

Progress Software (NASDAQ:PRGS) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, January 17th. The software maker reported $0.92 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.74 by $0.18. Progress Software had a net margin of 15.80% and a return on equity of 41.16%. As a group, research analysts forecast that Progress Software Co. will post 3.18 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 1st will be given a dividend of $0.175 per share. This represents a $0.70 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.56%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, February 28th. Progress Software’s payout ratio is currently 38.67%.

Progress Software Company Profile

Progress Software Corp. engages in the provision of a platform, which develops and deploys mission-critical business applications. It operates through the following segments: OpenEdge, Data Connectivity and Integration and Application Development and Deployment. The OpenEdge segment provides product enhancements and marketing supports for the partners to sell more of its existing solutions to their customers.

