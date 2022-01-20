Keeley Teton Advisors LLC Purchases Shares of 126,796 Victory Capital Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:VCTR)

Keeley Teton Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Victory Capital Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:VCTR) during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm purchased 126,796 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,439,000.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Rothschild Investment Corp IL increased its stake in shares of Victory Capital by 3.8% in the third quarter. Rothschild Investment Corp IL now owns 7,839 shares of the company’s stock valued at $274,000 after purchasing an additional 290 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc. increased its stake in shares of Victory Capital by 4.2% in the third quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 8,203 shares of the company’s stock valued at $287,000 after purchasing an additional 332 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada increased its stake in shares of Victory Capital by 7.9% during the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 5,710 shares of the company’s stock valued at $184,000 after acquiring an additional 416 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp increased its stake in shares of Victory Capital by 1.0% during the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 72,308 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,334,000 after acquiring an additional 720 shares during the period. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its stake in shares of Victory Capital by 74.5% during the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 2,190 shares of the company’s stock valued at $71,000 after acquiring an additional 935 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 40.39% of the company’s stock.

Victory Capital stock traded up $0.38 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $32.81. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 113 shares, compared to its average volume of 198,813. The company has a quick ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.24 billion, a PE ratio of 9.11 and a beta of 1.08. Victory Capital Holdings, Inc. has a twelve month low of $15.69 and a twelve month high of $43.09. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $35.31.

Victory Capital (NASDAQ:VCTR) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported $1.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.16 by $0.09. Victory Capital had a net margin of 30.59% and a return on equity of 41.03%. The firm had revenue of $226.29 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $227.44 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.97 earnings per share. As a group, analysts anticipate that Victory Capital Holdings, Inc. will post 4.62 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 27th. Investors of record on Friday, December 10th were paid a $0.17 dividend. This is a positive change from Victory Capital’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.15. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 9th. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.07%. Victory Capital’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 19.10%.

In related news, Director Crestview Partners Ii Gp, L.P. sold 3,136,231 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.00, for a total value of $106,631,854.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Richard M. Demartini acquired 13,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 24th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $35.30 per share, with a total value of $476,550.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders purchased a total of 50,400 shares of company stock valued at $1,754,028 in the last ninety days. Company insiders own 10.53% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms recently commented on VCTR. B. Riley raised their price objective on shares of Victory Capital from $41.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 11th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on shares of Victory Capital from $42.00 to $49.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 9th. BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on shares of Victory Capital from $43.00 to $54.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, November 8th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Victory Capital from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $39.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, December 14th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $41.71.

Victory Capital Holdings, Inc engages in the provision of investment management products and services to institutional and intermediary clients. The company sells and distributes its products through centralized distribution model, broker-dealers, retirement platforms, and registered investment advisor networks.

