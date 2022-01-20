Keeley Teton Advisors LLC Sells 5,670 Shares of Columbia Banking System, Inc. (NASDAQ:COLB)

Keeley Teton Advisors LLC lessened its stake in Columbia Banking System, Inc. (NASDAQ:COLB) by 4.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 135,074 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 5,670 shares during the period. Keeley Teton Advisors LLC owned about 0.17% of Columbia Banking System worth $5,131,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in Columbia Banking System by 0.3% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 10,527,509 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $399,940,000 after purchasing an additional 36,188 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in Columbia Banking System by 2.0% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 7,930,832 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $305,813,000 after purchasing an additional 152,814 shares during the period. State Street Corp lifted its stake in Columbia Banking System by 9.7% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,770,434 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $145,388,000 after purchasing an additional 333,789 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its stake in Columbia Banking System by 19.5% during the third quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 2,782,593 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $105,711,000 after purchasing an additional 453,962 shares during the period. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Columbia Banking System by 9.3% during the third quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,547,074 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $96,763,000 after buying an additional 215,749 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.14% of the company’s stock.

Get Columbia Banking System alerts:

Several analysts have recently weighed in on COLB shares. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price objective on shares of Columbia Banking System from $42.00 to $38.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 13th. Raymond James dropped their price objective on shares of Columbia Banking System from $43.00 to $40.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, November 1st. Stephens dropped their price objective on shares of Columbia Banking System from $40.00 to $32.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 13th. DA Davidson raised shares of Columbia Banking System from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the company from $39.00 to $41.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 13th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Columbia Banking System from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, January 10th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $40.14.

In other Columbia Banking System news, Director Tom Hulbert bought 11,073 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, November 26th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $32.21 per share, with a total value of $356,661.33. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . 0.57% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

COLB traded up $0.25 during trading on Thursday, reaching $35.34. 5,424 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 607,649. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $33.99. Columbia Banking System, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $30.09 and a fifty-two week high of $50.68. The firm has a market cap of $2.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.47 and a beta of 0.75.

Columbia Banking System (NASDAQ:COLB) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, January 19th. The financial services provider reported $0.55 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.56 by ($0.01). Columbia Banking System had a return on equity of 9.41% and a net margin of 35.50%. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.82 EPS. Equities analysts expect that Columbia Banking System, Inc. will post 2.81 earnings per share for the current year.

Columbia Banking System Company Profile

Columbia Banking System, Inc is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of financial services. It specializes in personal, business, and wealth management. It offers checking and savings accounts; debit and credit cards; digital banking; personal loans; home loans; foreign currency; professional banking; treasury management; merchant card services; international banking; financial services; private banking; and trust and investment services.

Featured Story: Overbought

Receive News & Ratings for Columbia Banking System Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Columbia Banking System and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.