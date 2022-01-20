Keeley Teton Advisors LLC Sells 7,154 Shares of Popular, Inc. (NASDAQ:BPOP)

Keeley Teton Advisors LLC cut its position in Popular, Inc. (NASDAQ:BPOP) by 10.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 59,326 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 7,154 shares during the period. Keeley Teton Advisors LLC owned approximately 0.07% of Popular worth $4,608,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. LPL Financial LLC lifted its position in Popular by 2.5% in the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 5,489 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $412,000 after acquiring an additional 135 shares in the last quarter. CI Investments Inc. lifted its stake in Popular by 9.5% during the 3rd quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 1,622 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $126,000 after acquiring an additional 141 shares during the period. Boston Private Wealth LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Popular by 2.3% during the 3rd quarter. Boston Private Wealth LLC now owns 7,018 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $546,000 after acquiring an additional 159 shares during the last quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV raised its holdings in shares of Popular by 2.1% during the third quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 9,227 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $717,000 after purchasing an additional 188 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Hancock Whitney Corp lifted its position in Popular by 1.9% during the third quarter. Hancock Whitney Corp now owns 14,572 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,133,000 after purchasing an additional 275 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.58% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on BPOP. Hovde Group began coverage on shares of Popular in a research report on Monday, December 20th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $107.00 target price for the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Popular from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $93.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 4th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on Popular from $83.00 to $91.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 21st. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on Popular in a research note on Tuesday, November 9th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $115.00 price objective for the company. Five analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, Popular currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $95.33.

In related news, EVP Juan Guerrero sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $83.20, for a total value of $832,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . Also, Director Richard L. Carrion sold 25,286 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.06, for a total transaction of $2,150,827.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last three months, insiders sold 39,486 shares of company stock valued at $3,336,719. 1.69% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

BPOP traded down $0.39 during trading on Thursday, reaching $93.48. 15,272 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 541,120. The company has a market cap of $7.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.56 and a beta of 1.12. Popular, Inc. has a 12-month low of $54.01 and a 12-month high of $99.49. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $83.88 and a 200 day simple moving average of $79.15.

Popular (NASDAQ:BPOP) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, October 19th. The bank reported $3.09 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.24 by $0.85. Popular had a return on equity of 15.29% and a net margin of 33.16%. The company had revenue of $658.65 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $631.74 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $2.00 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that Popular, Inc. will post 10.95 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 31st. Stockholders of record on Saturday, January 15th will be given a dividend of $0.133 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, January 14th. This represents a $0.53 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.57%. Popular’s dividend payout ratio is currently 16.41%.

Popular Company Profile

Popular, Inc operates as a holding company. The firm engages in the provision of banking and financial services. It operates through the following segments: Banco Popular de Puerto Rico and Popular U.S. The Banco Popular de Puerto Rico segment includes retail, mortgage and commercial banking services.

