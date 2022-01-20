Keeley Teton Advisors LLC Trims Stake in Chemed Co. (NYSE:CHE)

Keeley Teton Advisors LLC lowered its position in Chemed Co. (NYSE:CHE) by 1.0% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 16,757 shares of the company’s stock after selling 168 shares during the period. Chemed comprises about 0.8% of Keeley Teton Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 25th largest holding. Keeley Teton Advisors LLC’s holdings in Chemed were worth $7,794,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of CHE. William Blair Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in Chemed in the 3rd quarter worth about $159,005,000. Ninety One UK Ltd increased its stake in Chemed by 64.1% in the 2nd quarter. Ninety One UK Ltd now owns 167,630 shares of the company’s stock worth $79,540,000 after buying an additional 65,504 shares during the period. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in Chemed by 167.7% in the 3rd quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. now owns 75,804 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,258,000 after buying an additional 47,487 shares during the period. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC increased its stake in Chemed by 12.2% in the 2nd quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 436,626 shares of the company’s stock worth $207,179,000 after buying an additional 47,438 shares during the period. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG increased its stake in Chemed by 883.8% in the 3rd quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 50,024 shares of the company’s stock worth $23,268,000 after buying an additional 44,939 shares during the period. 87.98% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other news, Director Donald E. Saunders sold 500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $532.43, for a total value of $266,215.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Donald E. Saunders sold 300 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $505.30, for a total transaction of $151,590.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 11,800 shares of company stock worth $5,808,045 in the last three months. Insiders own 3.69% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Chemed from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $560.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, December 29th.

NYSE CHE traded down $2.86 during trading on Thursday, reaching $476.00. 55,838 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 45,209. The firm has a market cap of $7.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.01, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.20 and a beta of 0.49. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $501.87 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $478.68. Chemed Co. has a 12-month low of $403.00 and a 12-month high of $560.00.

Chemed (NYSE:CHE) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The company reported $5.06 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.49 by $0.57. The business had revenue of $538.67 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $531.87 million. Chemed had a net margin of 14.43% and a return on equity of 35.68%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $4.86 EPS. As a group, analysts predict that Chemed Co. will post 18.3 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 6th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 15th were given a dividend of $0.36 per share. This represents a $1.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.30%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 12th. Chemed’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 7.57%.

Chemed Profile

Chemed Corp. engages in the provision of healthcare and maintenance services. It operates through the VITAS and Roto-Rooter segments. The VITAS segment offers hospice and palliative care services to patients through a network of physicians, registered nurses, home health aides, social workers, clergy, and volunteers.

