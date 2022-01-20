Keeley Teton Advisors LLC Trims Stock Holdings in Brunswick Co. (NYSE:BC)

Keeley Teton Advisors LLC trimmed its holdings in Brunswick Co. (NYSE:BC) by 9.8% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 71,523 shares of the company’s stock after selling 7,754 shares during the period. Keeley Teton Advisors LLC’s holdings in Brunswick were worth $6,814,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in BC. Huntington National Bank purchased a new position in shares of Brunswick during the 3rd quarter valued at $25,000. SouthState Corp purchased a new position in shares of Brunswick during the 3rd quarter valued at $41,000. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Brunswick during the 3rd quarter valued at $70,000. Fifth Third Bancorp grew its position in Brunswick by 53.4% in the third quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 767 shares of the company’s stock worth $73,000 after acquiring an additional 267 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. grew its position in Brunswick by 60.6% in the second quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 753 shares of the company’s stock worth $75,000 after acquiring an additional 284 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.24% of the company’s stock.

BC traded up $0.45 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $92.29. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 9,900 shares, compared to its average volume of 432,336. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.29 and a beta of 1.69. The company has a current ratio of 2.34, a quick ratio of 1.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97. Brunswick Co. has a 1 year low of $83.78 and a 1 year high of $117.62. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $98.21 and its 200-day moving average is $98.74.

Brunswick (NYSE:BC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 27th. The company reported $2.07 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.95 by $0.12. The business had revenue of $1.43 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.43 billion. Brunswick had a net margin of 10.52% and a return on equity of 37.79%. The business’s revenue was up 15.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.80 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Brunswick Co. will post 8.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on BC. Raymond James cut their target price on shares of Brunswick from $124.00 to $120.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on shares of Brunswick from $123.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, December 13th. Robert W. Baird upped their target price on shares of Brunswick from $115.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, October 29th. Royal Bank of Canada raised shares of Brunswick from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $115.00 price target for the company in a research note on Friday, October 29th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Brunswick from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $110.00 price target for the company in a research note on Wednesday, December 29th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Brunswick has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $120.36.

About Brunswick

Brunswick Corp. engages in the design, manufacture, and marketing of recreational marine products including marine engines, boats, and parts and accessories for those products. It operates through the following segments: Propulsion, Parts & Accessories and Boat. The Propulsion segment manufactures and markets a full range of outboard, sterndrive, and inboard engines, as well as propulsion-related controls, propellers, and rigging parts and accessories.

