KeyCorp Lowers Graphic Packaging (NYSE:GPK) to Underweight

Graphic Packaging (NYSE:GPK) was downgraded by analysts at KeyCorp from a “sector weight” rating to an “underweight” rating in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, Price Targets.com reports. They currently have a $17.00 target price on the industrial products company’s stock. KeyCorp’s price target points to a potential downside of 12.37% from the stock’s current price.
Other research analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Mizuho started coverage on Graphic Packaging in a research report on Tuesday, October 12th. They set a “buy” rating and a $25.00 price target for the company. BMO Capital Markets lowered Graphic Packaging from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $23.00 to $20.00 in a report on Monday, December 20th. Raymond James began coverage on Graphic Packaging in a report on Tuesday, November 23rd. They issued a “strong-buy” rating and a $24.50 price objective for the company. Truist Financial began coverage on Graphic Packaging in a report on Wednesday, October 13th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $26.00 price objective for the company. Finally, UBS Group raised Graphic Packaging from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $25.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Monday, November 15th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $22.66.
Shares of GPK opened at $19.40 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $5.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.25, a PEG ratio of 0.41 and a beta of 1.18. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $19.95 and a 200 day moving average price of $19.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.23, a current ratio of 1.31 and a quick ratio of 0.53. Graphic Packaging has a 12 month low of $15.36 and a 12 month high of $21.56.
Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Dark Forest Capital Management LP bought a new stake in shares of Graphic Packaging in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $33,000. Van ECK Associates Corp raised its holdings in shares of Graphic Packaging by 20.7% in the 3rd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 4,712 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $90,000 after buying an additional 808 shares in the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC increased its holdings in Graphic Packaging by 1,142.1% during the 3rd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 5,428 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $103,000 after purchasing an additional 4,991 shares in the last quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Graphic Packaging during the 3rd quarter valued at $121,000. Finally, Spire Wealth Management acquired a new stake in Graphic Packaging during the 4th quarter valued at $140,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.00% of the company’s stock.
Graphic Packaging Company Profile
Graphic Packaging Holding Co provides paper-based packaging solutions for a variety of products to food, beverage and other consumer products companies. The firm produces folding cartons, kraft paperboard, coated-recycled boxboard and multi-wall bags. It operates through the following business segments: Paperboard Mills, Americas Paperboard Packaging and Europe Paperboard Packaging.
