KeyCorp Lowers Graphic Packaging (NYSE:GPK) to Underweight

Graphic Packaging (NYSE:GPK) was downgraded by analysts at KeyCorp from a “sector weight” rating to an “underweight” rating in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, Price Targets.com reports. They currently have a $17.00 target price on the industrial products company’s stock. KeyCorp’s price target points to a potential downside of 12.37% from the stock’s current price.

Other research analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Mizuho started coverage on Graphic Packaging in a research report on Tuesday, October 12th. They set a “buy” rating and a $25.00 price target for the company. BMO Capital Markets lowered Graphic Packaging from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $23.00 to $20.00 in a report on Monday, December 20th. Raymond James began coverage on Graphic Packaging in a report on Tuesday, November 23rd. They issued a “strong-buy” rating and a $24.50 price objective for the company. Truist Financial began coverage on Graphic Packaging in a report on Wednesday, October 13th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $26.00 price objective for the company. Finally, UBS Group raised Graphic Packaging from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $25.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Monday, November 15th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $22.66.

Shares of GPK opened at $19.40 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $5.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.25, a PEG ratio of 0.41 and a beta of 1.18. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $19.95 and a 200 day moving average price of $19.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.23, a current ratio of 1.31 and a quick ratio of 0.53. Graphic Packaging has a 12 month low of $15.36 and a 12 month high of $21.56.

Graphic Packaging (NYSE:GPK) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 25th. The industrial products company reported $0.34 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.31 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $1.78 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.82 billion. Graphic Packaging had a return on equity of 17.81% and a net margin of 3.36%. The firm’s revenue was up 4.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.26 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Graphic Packaging will post 1.13 earnings per share for the current year.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Dark Forest Capital Management LP bought a new stake in shares of Graphic Packaging in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $33,000. Van ECK Associates Corp raised its holdings in shares of Graphic Packaging by 20.7% in the 3rd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 4,712 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $90,000 after buying an additional 808 shares in the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC increased its holdings in Graphic Packaging by 1,142.1% during the 3rd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 5,428 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $103,000 after purchasing an additional 4,991 shares in the last quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Graphic Packaging during the 3rd quarter valued at $121,000. Finally, Spire Wealth Management acquired a new stake in Graphic Packaging during the 4th quarter valued at $140,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.00% of the company’s stock.

Graphic Packaging Company Profile

Graphic Packaging Holding Co provides paper-based packaging solutions for a variety of products to food, beverage and other consumer products companies. The firm produces folding cartons, kraft paperboard, coated-recycled boxboard and multi-wall bags. It operates through the following business segments: Paperboard Mills, Americas Paperboard Packaging and Europe Paperboard Packaging.

